Liz Truss: "British public is not being told the truth about the Southport Massacre"

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

The former British Prime Minister Liz Truss made a lot of news during her first appearance on Outspoken today, slamming one of her successors Keir Starmer for engaging in a cover up over the Southport Massacre, while branding him the most dangerous man in the UK.

It is worth watching the hour-long interview in full on video, but some of the highlights are below…

TRUSS ON DONALD TRUMP’S REELECTION

“Donald Trump will save America which was under serious risk but also his new presidency has the potential to completely transform things in Europe and to help us escape the socialist hell we’re now living under. Real conservatism has to mean the end of Net Zero, the end of mass migration, the end of wokery and the end of big government, high taxes and the government telling people what to do. This is what the west needs to fight back against these terrible ideologies that have undermined our sense of self confidence. Donald Trump faces the same headwinds as I faced in the UK: Wokeonomics. The West will fall if we don’t take on woke.”

TRUSS ON SOUTHPORT COVER UP

“Thank God for Elon Musk actually standing up to Starmer. The whole response to this appalling tragedy has been to manage the public rather than identify the perpetrator and hold them to account. It represents entire double standards through the riots and X. The Islamist threat in this country is very real. Yet how much time does Keir Starmer try and address that rather than the far right. The government is not telling them the truth. They’re keeping things out of the media. In order to restore public confidence, Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper need to come out and tell us what happened when. What did they know, why didn’t they release it and what is the truth of the matter. I don’t understand why, apart from you and others, why this isn’t being asked on a daily basis by the BBC,. The public do not have confidence that people are being treated equally. There does appear to be a difference of approach between Islamism and Islamist activity, and the so called far right that Keir Starmer made the centrepiece of his commentary about the riots.”

TRUSS ON A REFORM UK/CONSERVATIVE PARTY MERGER