Lady Colin Campbell reveals her best and worst royals, celebrities and politicians of 2024

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Outspoken’s first year in existence (although we only launched the daily show in July) has ended with a bang thanks to the support of subscribers like you.

We hit 70 million and 250,000 subs on YouTube, while being named Launchpod’s Independent News Podcast of the Year.

Over the next week we will be looking back at 2024 in our own inimitable, kicking off with the first annual Lady Colin Campbell Awards. You can read her winners below but you’ll be much better off watching her typically raucous, revelatory and, at times, outrageous reasons for her choices in the video above.

Leave a comment

THE FIRST ANNUAL LADY COLIN CAMPBELL AWARDS

WORST POLITICIAN

KAMALA HARRIS

BEST POLITICIAN

DONALD TRUMP

WORST CELEBRITY

REBEKAH VARDY

BEST CELEBRITY

COLEEN ROONEY

MOST SHOCKING MOMENT

Collapse of the Assad regime in Syria – undermining Russia to get rid of a Russian ally.

HARRY AND MEGHAN’S LOWEST LOW

Allowing Omid Scobie racist accusations in the Dutch edition of Endgame.

HARRY’S WORST MOMENT

Failing to call out Meghan lies that his father and sister in law are racist

MEGHAN’S WORST MOMENT

Father’s 80th Birthday coming and going without any acknowledgement from her whatsoever - donates money to other to people whilst her father struggle to make

WORST ROYAL

PRINCE HARRY

MOST SHOCKING ROYAL MOMENT

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announcing that she has cancer

MOST IMPROVED ROYAL

Princess Beatrice of York. Upped her game tremendously. Extremely elegant and chic, not putting a foot wrong

BEST ROYAL

Queen Camilla, stepped up to the occasion of her new role in the most wonderful way.

Share