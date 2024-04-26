To join the Outspoken movement, gain access to our live Members Town Halls and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

When Boris Johnson departed as London’s mayor in 2016, it remained, without any question or serious competition, the best city in the world.

An unprecedented history combined with a thriving culture, encouraged by a very modern pluck, determination and enthusiasm, which was on display to the world during the 2012 Olympics – in hindsight, clearly the peak of London’s modern era.

Just a few years ago, I could never imagine wanting to leave the place I had adopted as my home in 2004.

Indeed, I regularly embraced the famous Samuel Johnson quote from 1777:

“Why, Sir, you find no man, at all intellectual, who is willing to leave London. No, Sir, when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford.”

It might be uncomfortable and even a little heart-breaking to admit, but, 246 years later, that sentiment is no longer true.

London is now a dumpster fire of a city.

There is a sinister mood in the air.

DIVISIVE & INCOMPETENT

Gone is the previous zeal, replaced by anger, cultural clashes, and general despondency.

Here’s why:

Nothing works properly

Getting around the city has become a hellish ordeal

Mad environmental zealotry and the criminal ULEZ scheme has made it virtually impossible to travel anywhere by car

People are miserable

English is increasingly becoming a second language

Knife crime is spiralling

The constantly crisis-struck Met Police have lost control, with two tier policing now commonplace on the streets, with those who are Jewish and English patriots being unfairly targeted

Extreme Islamism has made significant swathes of the city no go zones for Christians and Jews

Rather than being a forward-looking city – proud of its modernity and rich cultural melting pot – London has become a stark warning about the hellscape of failed multiculturalism.

The capital is a glimpse into the future of what is coming for the rest of the UK if uncontrolled migration continues to be the government’s solution to every problem.

That’s before you get to Sadiq Khan, one of the most divisive and incompetent politicians of his generation.

A man so inclined to stoke division by playing the race or Muslim card, while disingenuously claiming to be someone who promotes unity.

He is wilfully blind to the vast problems on his watch – signified most horrifically by the fact it’s now virtually impossible to hold a phone in public without being mugged by a gang of hooded street rats (it’s happened to me twice on his watch).

Instead, he has focussed his attention on climate scaremongering (even writing a book about the “emergency”) and madcap plans to legalise drugs.

In large part it’s because Khan knows identity politics is all he needs to embrace in order to win – or at least that’s all he thinks he needs.

Especially with the pathetic and dying MSM being so deep in his corner. They have long given up on the idea that next week’s election is of any real interest; as far as they’re concerned, the result was set before a single vote was cast.

But the bloke is deeply unpopular and no sane person is buying his schtick.

Despite his stupid suspension from the party, Tory voters were overwhelmingly with Lee Anderson when he said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan, and they’ve got control of London."

KHAN COULD LOSE

Indeed, the polling, which I don’t usually believe anyway given recent historical precedent, has significantly tightened up in recent weeks, with London’s Evening Standard finally suggesting that Khan could lose.

Shaun Bailey, the last candidate to go up against Khan as the Tory candidate, came incredibly close to taking him out, without any major support from Conservative head office or the media, which had disgracefully decided he was a non-starter from day one.

So, under growing pressure, Khan recently opined: “I think the Conservatives think, based upon the track record they’ve had, but also see[ing] what’s happening across the globe, you can win elections with hate, you can win elections by dividing communities, you can win elections by sowing divisions against community … against religion.”

There you go – he’s not even hiding his sinister strategy anymore.

If you dare to criticise Khan and his failed policies that have ruined London and put its residents safety under direct threat then you are racist, anti-Muslim, Islamophobic…you’ve seen this script before.

It’s all he’s got because if Khan was running on his record he’d be booted out in a landslide.

And if voters were aware of his dystopian plans – including a dastardly plot to charge motorists per mile – there is simply no way they would vote for him.

AN UNLIKELY SAVIOUR EMERGES

There is a very unlikely saviour to stop the decline of London in the form of one Susan Hall, the only candidate who has any chance to dethrone Khan in next week’s mayoral elections.

The media and political class have sneered at Hall since day one of her campaign.

She was never meant to be Khan’s challenger, you see – CCHQ were stumping for two other establishment candidates who separately crashed and burn (Daniel Korski stood down after a predictable left-wing witch hunt over contested claims he’d been sexually inappropriate to a woman years earlier while working for David Cameron in Number 10 while barrister Moz Hossain was a weak media performer).

The Labour Broadcasting Company once known as LBC attempted to paint Hall as a bigot during a terribly biased debate this week.

And Khan was even allowed to describe her as “dangerous” somehow, because she previously liked a few mean tweets (including one describing him as a “rat”).

But Hall is exactly what London needs.

Sadly, most Londoners just don’t know it yet because the media coverage of her has been so blatantly biased.

She’s a hardworking, anti-woke small businesswoman who believes strongly in personal responsibility, law and order, stamping out identity politics and a meritocracy.

Most importantly, she wants to stop the economic catastrophe heading to the city and stop the sickening creeping taxation being forced upon motorists through ULEZ and what will inevitably become the secret pay-per-mile scheme, which has now been exposed.

NOT RACIST OR BIGOTED

Hall is not racist, as you might have heard, or bigoted in any way; in fact, her policies will be far less divisive than Khan’s.

Believe me, on her watch there’ll be no more boarding up of the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square or Met Police officers taking the knee to BLM protestors.

But she will deliver – not in a showy telegenic way, but who gives a damn about that.

The international media might put Khan on some sort of pedestal as London’s first Muslim mayor, but how does that matter if the city he’s running has become unliveable?

Khan is like Jacinda Ardern – a leader adored by the commentariat for his slick, uber woke performance on the international stage who has completely lost the people who put him in office in the first place.

And like Ardern, there should be a very strong chance of him having his ass booted from office, so he can trek the World Economic Forum circuit forever more.

NOT A SUNAK TORY

However, Hall is not fighting a normal election.

Her party under Fishy Rishi is heading to its own national electoral catastrophe, which is quite deserved because they’ve ignored virtually everything the public wanted and expected them to deliver.

So, believe me, in this current predicament voting for any Conservative is not straightforward.

But Susan is not a fishy Rishi Tory.

She’s a Boris Tory, a Truss Tory and, yes, a Trump Tory.

She speaks truth to power.

She doesn’t give a damn about what people think of her.

She’s as hard as nails.

She’s not a career politician.

She is exactly what London – and the UK – needs.

KHAN’S ANTI-WHITE RACISM

I’m disgusted that the support from Conservative high command via CCHQ has been lukewarm towards Susan at best.

It took months for Sunak to even mention her name during PMQs, no doubt still smarting at the fact that Hall didn’t back him.

But Sunak’s lack of support is, I believe, a good thing.

He is electoral poison and the fact Hall is not one of his One Nation allies is a brilliant thing.

If you, like me, are a disillusioned Londoner, sick and tired of feeling unsafe and ignored, fed up with the MSM lies, and disgusted by Khan’s blatant anti-white racism, then there is only candidate with the slightest chance of changing that…

The entire media and political class might be telling us that our vote is wasted, but they said the same thing with Brexit and Trump.

This is the final chance to rescue what was the world’s greatest city.