JOEY BARTON QUITS PUBLIC LIFE AFTER DEEP STATE CAMPAIGN TO SILENCE BRITAIN'S WHITE MEN

But this is not a one off. Joey Barton is one in a long line of British white men – from Tommy Robinson to Laurence Fox – cancelled by the deep state once they start to spit too many facts, prompting Connor Tomlinson to draw comparisons to the US cancellation campaign of Nick Fuentes.



In his Digest Dan will reveal why the plan is to systematically silence Britain’s native white men – especially youth – and why we must fight against that. Then the aforementioned Connor Tomlinson – host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube – joins live.



PLUS: Talk TV’s bitter civil war over the sacking of Mike Graham explodes into public, with Kevin O’Sullivan attacking Mark Dolan and Russell Quirk speaking up.



AND: The BBC’s pathetic apology to Donald Trump won’t be enough, as the deadline looms and Newsnight is the latest show to be exposed for its fraudulent editing of the US President in a bid to destroy his reputation internationally.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told a flat out lie about the Kardashians having a photo consent form for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, meaning it’s now war between Hollywood royalty and our fake royals. We’ll team up with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz for the latest.