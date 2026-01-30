ISLAMIST WAR EXPLODES IN MANCHESTER AS TOMMY ROBINSON ENDORSES MATT GOODWIN IN BY-ELECTION

He stands up for maintaining a white Christian country while pushing for mass deportations but is being presented in the MSM as a far right racist.

The Greens pick Hannah Spencer made clear her priority today, but in his Digest Dan will argue we must never forget the real face of the Islamist Green party.

Meanwhile, Slippery Starmer flees the country to China as the most unpopular Prime Minister in history pathologically and pathetically clinging to power as his own Labour Party turns on him over his decision to block Andy Burnham becoming an MP – and Angela Rayner prepares her bid to take over.

But in an exclusive Outspoken interview, former Prime Minister Liz Truss will today reveal the shocking plot to keep Two Tier Keir in power, even as the Disunited Kingdom faces economic collapse and civil war over mass immigration.

We’ll get reaction from our Superstar Panel: Essex social media sensation Free Speech Shell and social commentator Leilani Dowding.

PLUS: Who is Amelia and why is the mainstream media losing it over her increasing presence all over social media?

AND: A shocking Union Jack drag war erupts, as drag queen Bimini Babes turns on patriots and issues a pathetic grovelling apology after the loony left in Australia cancel him for wearing a Geri Halliwell-style dress.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A book bidding war for Meghan Markle’s spurned ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney, as her husband speaks out for the first time. We’ll have all the royal latest.