ISLAMIST PLOT TO TAKE OVER BIRMINGHAM BY MP EXPOSED IN LEAKED FOOTAGE AS ITV BACKS SHARIA

Sectarian MP Iqbal Mohamed has said the quiet part out loud, wanting control of not just Birmingham, not just the West Midlands, but the whole of the Disunited Kingdom.

The revelation of this plot should be leading the mainstream media, but it’s being completely ignored. So Dan will show more leaked footage from the event, attended only by Muslim men.

It’s no surprise the MSM is ignoring all this, given Woke ITV is allowing a man literally advocating for the introduction of Sharia Law in Adil Ray to host Good Morning Britain.

With the country in serious decline, the elite class are tying themselves up in knots to defend the indefensible at the British Bashing Corporation because it’s all about protecting their mates being able to push a hard left pro-Islamist ideology at any cost.

In his Digest, Dan reveals growing anger as the government plans to continue to allow illegals to flood our towns and cities as the Epping locals lose their case against the Bell hotel.

Then, author, podcaster and ex-Loose Women star Carol McGiffin is here to react.

PLUS: Katie Hopkins slams Jeremy Vine, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as she is finally cleared by cops over her Katie’s Arms spaz joke after a hellish few months. We’ll show you her hilarious and emotional reaction.

AND: Talk TV’s cruel on air dig aimed at Mike Graham after the axed host reveals his first Plank of the Week since being taken off air.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William’s most emotional interview ever, as he opens up to a Brazilian interviewer about the reality of revealing to George, Charlotte and Louis the extent of their mother Catherine’s cancer battle. Our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin will be here.