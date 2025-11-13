ISLAMIST FEARS OVER PLOT TO MAKE SHABANA MAHMOOD PM AMID SHOCK OVER SHAMIMA BEGUM RETURN

The MSM is not telling you the truth about the real reason the left of Labour want Two Tier Keir out as soon as possible in order to neutralise the threat from the Greens and Corbyn’s Islamist mob, but we shouldn’t be surprised given they are not reporting the Islamist warnings to our way of life at all.

Like the fact young Muslim Sara Sharif was tortured to death by her Pakistani father after a catalogue of blunders by authorities who missed bruises under her hijab because they feared causing offence.



Or the lobbying effort to see the ISIS bride Shamima Begum return to the UK, despite overwhelmingly public revulsion to the idea.



Meanwhile, a Talk TV star has broken ranks on the silence that has surrounded the sacking of Mike Graham, with popular presenter Russell Quirk slamming News UK bosses over their handling of the controversy and suggesting it will result in the closure of the station.

But Talk insiders are hitting back on the real reason why Mike was fired.



We’ll get into all of it with our Superstar Panel: Nick Buckley MBE, author of the brilliant new book Anglophobia: A Price Worth Paying To Be English, which is available from Amazon, and Pink Ladies campaigner Sarah White, who recently defected from Reform UK to Advance UK.



PLUS: Donald Trump slams the British Bashing Corporation as a leftist propaganda machine as its crooked and corrupt news division proves the point with lies being spread about Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, who isn’t taking it lying down.



AND: The downfall of a comedy icon in John Cleese as his deranged and truly despicable hard left politics have gone too far.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The growing fallout between the Kardashians and the Sussexes over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ludicrous reaction to photos being released from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday has turned toxic. We’ll reveal the truth about the briefing and counter briefing with Lady Colin Campbell, who joins us from her hospital bed.