The Invictus Games used to be the one untouchable part of Prince Harry’s legacy.

However, even the most supportive members of the Invictus family, including athletes and donors, have been horrified to see the biennial event for injured former service turn into a tone deaf PR opportunity for Meghan Markle.

Despite knowing the cameras were on them, the troubled Sussexes have been unable to hide the tensions and stresses in their marriage, with the Duchess eventually being sent home early, missing spending Valentine’s Day together and leaving stressed Harry to take a day off in Canada to recover.

LADY COLIN CAMPBELL REVEALS ALL

Lady Colin Campbell has revealed that during the games Harry has questioned whether he wants to be with Meghan at all, while being criticised for “abusive” treatment of the couple’s two invisible “children”.

In our bombshell discussion, she also reveals that Meghan’s secret plot to “reel Harry back in” has been derailed after Netflix…