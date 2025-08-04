If you’re over the age of 50, man or woman…And you’re struggling with pain in your joints, loss of mobility, or loose, sagging skin that’s robbing you of your confidence…You’ve probably heard about collagen and its incredible anti-aging benefits.But if we’ve learned anything (especially this time of year), it’s that it’s vital to do our own research when it comes to our health.

So, it wasn’t a far right conspiracy after all, was it?

In the dead of night over the weekend, illegals were transported into Canary Wharf’s luxury Britannia International Hotel – ready to deal drugs, terrorise the streets while delivering food badly for Uber Eats and Deliveroo, and, most horrifically, continue the unrelenting sexual attacks on our young girls.

Now what happened next was extraordinary, with the illegals immediately beginning work in the black economy, being seen driving out of the hotel on (no doubt stolen) motorcycles within hours of being there.

However, despite shocking threats and smears from the authorities, Antifa and the mainstream media, the mums of London decided they were not going to let their resistance to the wholescale invasion of the United Kingdom and takeover of their local community by people out to destroy the lives of their daughters see them be silenced.

As Alex Phillips wrote to the pink protestors…

Dear Wonderful Women

I know who you are.

You work bloody hard in your jobs, and bloody hard for your families. You are straight talking mothers and grandmothers, ready to help anybody and give them a cup of tea, but also ready to give your own a clip round the ear.

You are the soul of this Great Nation and will fight to protect it.

It's the women that win wars at the end of the day, and you are ready to fight for your daughters and their daughters daughters.

You are modern day suffragettes and we owe you a debt of gratitude for your steely determination, but also your warmth and humour underneath that resolve. And bloody hell have you been patient while the wankers of Whitehall have betrayed everything you have built.

Starmer has picked the wrong people to mess with, because you ladies do not give up. It's not in your DNA.

All power to your elbows, you glorious ladies.

I, and the rest of Britain, bloody adore you.

VIOLENCE COMING FROM HARD LEFT

Of course, none of this fits the establishment narrative.

Because this weekend the only violence has come from the hard left Antifa mob in another part of London, encouraged by Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and Narinder Kaur, with illegals at the Thistle Hotel in Barbican taunting patriotic protestors out of windows while the hooded hard left mob happily chanted all cops are bastards.

Quite a contrast to the London mums in pink dancing the conga and spreading true English joy outside the Brittania.

As Chris Rose put it…

A striking difference at the Barbican hotel in London.

Concerned parents peacefully protesting against illegal migration no face masks.Far left agitators, military style balaclavas to hide their identity, calling others "Nazis".

Can we talk about the far left problem?

We should; indeed, we must. I have been warning about how Antifa, following the American playbook, have been infiltrating peaceful and patriotic protests in the UK since last year’s Southport Massacre.

Yet by the end of Sunday, it was the patriots punished with cops, in Tommy Robinson words, slapping a section 42 order on the Britannia Hotel, although they later clarified they were targeting a specific group of protestors who they said were targeting the illegals inside the hotel.

So not the peaceful mums then. Hmm…

CENTRIST DADS LOSE CONTROL

All weekend there were examples up and down our great country of patriots expressing their fears for Britain in powerful democratic uprisings while the hard left resorted to sickening violence designed to scupper free speech.

As Douglas Carswell said responding to the scenes in Manchester…

Centrist dads and Times columnists. It's not your country any more

It’s not like we don’t have a right to be angry, given the threat this unrelenting invasion of our southern border is posing to our children.

Just this weekend two Afghan illegals – Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, and Mohammad Kabir, 23 – were both charged in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, a quiet Warwickshire town.

The Mail on Sunday revealed one has been charged with aiding and abetting rape, as well as strangulation and kidnap of the girl, who is now receiving specialist care.

Despite the huge interest the incident, sources told the newspaper that Warwickshire Police advised local councillors and officials not to reveal the illegal background of the two suspects, for fear of “inflaming community tensions”.

As Colin Brazier put it, “if true, this is staggering”.

And it appears to be, with Reform’s 19-year-old wunderkind George Finch, the leader of Warwickshire County Council, writing to the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police demanding they disclose the immigration statuses of the two men charged.

In his letter, the teenager wrote…

As you will know, the alleged perpetrator is an asylum seeker who currently lives in a HMO (Housing of Multiple Occupancy). This has caused unease locally as residents have very easily been able to join the dots together and have concluded that this man is an asylum seeker. Residents of Warwickshire can see that they have not been told the full story. This is a gravely concerning development; if these accusations turn out to be true, it indicates that organised crime centering around the abuse of young girls is present in Warwickshire. This is unacceptable. In light of this development, I am calling on the Home Office to immediately remove and rehouse all asylum seekers currently living in HMOs within Warwickshire. Our community has had enough of the Home Office breaking planning regulations to turn sections of local communities into unrecognisable, ghetto-like zones.

But it is true. This is happening every single damn day. And the MSM and politicians are hiding behind contempt of court to avoid the British public knowing the truth about what’s really going on. Things cannot go on like this…