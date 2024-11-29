Get 30% off for 1 year

The whole purpose of being independent was to cover stories the MSM are too weak, too captured or too afraid to touch.

When it comes to coverage of the British monarchy that means challenging the so-called Royal Rota of official UK-based court reporters, something I promised to do from the launch of Outspoken.

That means covering the highly controversial and sensitive issue of whether Meghan Markle gave birth to her own two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because if she did not they must be removed from the line of succession to take the throne.

IT DIDN’T MOVE OR BLINK

Today, as she turns 60, Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle makes an extraordinary intervention, telling me in an exclusive Outspoken interview that even their own father Thomas Markle now doubts the story about his grandchildren.

OUTSPOKEN: Have you discussed it with your father, Thomas? SAMANTHA MARKLE: Yeah, he said the same. He said the same thing. I don't believe and he doesn't believe that there are kids because you don't yank around and use alleged children as pawns so much. We're only going to let you see our children if you behave in a certain way and we can control the landscape.I mean, it was it was like really sick and contrived. And I think he got to the point where, you know, excuse my French BS. this is not how you treat human beings about something so special and so important as family, whether it's the line of succession or genealogy and the ability to see, quote, grandchildren before you pass away. A lot of family members want that. If just to be able to have a point of reference, write something down in the family memoirs that, you know, here's another addition to the family. So I think I think it's been a very cruel game and I think he accepts it. And he even said, he said, we've seen this much of this kid and with bandages around his face, like it didn't move or blink or anything. And, and that was very weird. Every newborn I've ever seen, you know, moves, blinks, makes a noise, stretches or something. And he felt that right off the bat.

