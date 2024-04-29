To join the Outspoken movement, gain access to our live and exclusive Members Town Halls and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

An orgy of woke victimhood.

That’s what Scots were rewarded with from their incompetent First Minister, who I nicknamed Humza Useless before anyone else, as he quit after just 397 days like the coward he is this afternoon rather than fight and face two confidence votes this week, as he had vowed to do just 48 hours earlier.

Not only did Yousaf refuse to answer a single question from the MSM, but there was not a hint of an acknowledgement that he had been responsible for one of the most catastrophic eras in Scottish politics, damning his great nation to political failure.

Instead, straight out of the Jacinda Ardern and Scheming Sturgeon playbook, identity politics, the “toxic culture war”, woke international causes and, of course, his “mental health” took centre stage.

WEAPONISED ANTI-ENGLISH SENTIMENT

Rather than mention Scotland’s status as the drug death capital of Europe or reference the crumbling NHS, he called out “those suffering the most horrific humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza” ­– his cause célèbre.

Far too often in Scottish politics, Yousaf opined, “hatred continues to rear its ugly head”, hilariously warning that “each and every one of us must resist the temptation of populism”.

At that point, I literally had my head in my hands groaning.

This from the man whose party has weaponised anti-English sentiment to the point of attempting to close an invisible border during the Covid crisis, while continually lying that Scotland will be more economically prosperous out of the Union (a provably untrue contention).

But, of course, it was leading on to what Useless really wanted to talk about: Race.

He started: “We now live in a UK that has a British-Hindu Prime Minister, a Muslim Mayor of London, a Black Welsh First Minister, and, for a little while longer, a Scots-Asian First Minister of this country.”

That is true. But it falls on me, willing to risk all sorts of slurs because I am determined to tell the truth, that none of these three men have been elected democratically by voters.

For Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) fiends such detail is apparently irrelevant.

Then then we got to the point Useless really wanted to make.

He went on: “So for those who decry that multiculturalism has failed across the UK, I would suggest the evidence is quite to the contrary, and that is something we should all celebrate.”

VOTERS HATE IDENTITY POLITICS

Of course, that is complete and utter baloney. Three men being parachuted into political roles to appease their party’s DEI obsession does not equal peaceful multiculturalism.

Indeed, as the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman – herself, the daughter of immigrants – said recently, the hate marches on our streets every weekend are “a reflection of the failure of multiculturalism”. Let’s be honest, the decline of the UK’s biggest city London proves that multiculturalism has failed.

But when the likely next leader of the SNP John Swinney – the so-called adult in the room – was asked about Yousaf’s performance today, he could only utter that he was a “pioneer” because he was the “first person of colour to lead our country”.

Firstly, Scotland is a nation not a country. Secondly, when is he going to realise that identity politics is irrelevant to voters who want to see delivery, not platitudes based on demographics?

“BLATANT RACIST”

I think the biggest legacy of Useless will be one of division.

The speech he is most infamous for – seeing him branded a “blatant racist” by Elon Musk – was delivered in the wake of the George Floyd-induced BLM hysteria in 2020 when he was Scotland’s failed health secretary.

Yousaf spat with clear outrage in his voice: “Why are we so surprised when the most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white? Take my portfolio, for example. “The Lord President is white, the Lord Justice Clerk is white, every High Court judge is white, the Lord Advocate is white, the Solicitor General is white, the chief constable is white, every deputy chief constable is white, every assistant chief constable is white, the head of the Law Society is white, the head of the Faculty of Advocates is white and every prison governor is white. “That is not the case only in justice. The chief medical officer is white, the chief nursing officer is white, the chief veterinary officer is white, the chief social work adviser is white and almost every trade union in the country is headed by white people. In the Scottish Government, every director general is white. Every chair of every public body is white. That is not good enough. “I do not doubt that across the private sector, black and minority ethnic people are similarly underrepresented at senior levels. That is a collective failure that includes every single one of us. I hope that we are sitting uncomfortably, because those should be uncomfortable truths for us all.”

Change white to black or brown and you’d have an international scandal dominating the MSM around the world on your hands…

However, what Useless failed to point out in his disgustingly racist tirade is that Scotland remains a 95.4 per cent white country? So, surely, it is only natural for well over 90 per cent of senior positions to be held by white people?

His culture war seemed to extend into his personal life, after he sued the nursery Little Scholars for racism after rejecting his daughter, even though its owner was also south Asian.

TRANS EXTREMISM

Yup, Useless was completely distracted by identity politics at a time his party could ill afford non-action on the issues that really matter to voters: Immigration, the health system, low education standards and, of course, his high tax, wealth punishing economy.

More energy was expended on trans extremism (male rapist Adam Graham famously ended up in a women’s prison during SNP rule) via the doomed Gender Recognition Reform Bill and the ludicrous free speech sapping Hate Crime Bill, ensuring overstretched cops spend more time patrolling internet trolls than violent criminals.

Of course, Muslim Yousaf was only woke on the issues his religion allowed, hence why he skipped a vote on gay marriage. He oh-so-conveniently arranged a meeting with the Pakistani government just after coming under intense pressure from Muslim leaders.

SNP IN TATTERS OVER STURGEON

Ironically, none of the woke issues advanced by his mentor Scheming Sturgeon – who failed to get a mention today – and Yousaf helped the SNP’s apparently most important cause: Scottish separatism.

Useless lied today: “Independence feels frustratingly close – and believe me, no one feels that frustration more than the leader of the SNP – but the last few miles of any marathon are always the hardest.”



Rubbish. It has never been further away.

The SNP lies in tatters.

Sturgeon is under police investigation over SNP funding. Her husband Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, has been charged by police over embezzlement of party funds.

And the nation’s creaking justice system means the sorry scandal will drag on for years.

WOKE POLITICS WARNING

Just last October, that beacon of failed liberalism Time Magazine declared Useless one of its “next generation leaders” on its cover.

In fact, he now becomes a warning to all leaders of his generation that pursuing the woke politics of division and race baiting politics might make you a hero in the mainstream media, but it won’t endear you to the people who keep you in a job.

Veronica Johnston said: Hatefulness.

Jackie Dray said: He was determined to take away the rights of women. The rights that the Suffragettes fought so hard for.

Darren Donaldson said: Gave the most racist speech ever delivered in politics. White white white 😡😡😡

John Clark said: His legacy the most racist politician. Along with Khan, he spoke about inclusion, as long as you are not white. If white you are not to be included.

Veronica Johnston said: He was more interested in Gaza than Scotland.

Rivs said: He was all about identity politics, division and hatred and then shot himself in the foot with his ridiculous “Hate Crime” Bill. Oh the irony – loved watching it implode all around him!

Maggie Paton said: His legacy is hate and racism like we’ve never seen the likes of in Scotland! And zero rights for women.

John Clark said: He did have one legacy – he showed the Scottish people how disastrous independence would be.

