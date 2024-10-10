Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

The MSM doesn’t understand the Conservative party membership and never has.

Indeed, the majority of Tory MPs, who should really be Lib Dems, do not understand the party’s membership – for some reason they are embarrassed about the fact the Conservative party is populated by true small-c conservatives.

They couldn’t understand why Liz Truss would thrash Rishi Sunak, and plumped for James Cleverly, a nice man socially, sure, but one who would have been roundly rejected by members for good reason (giving up the Chagos Islands was an immediate disqualifier).

So yesterday’s result, which left Sly News’ clueless Westminster insiders speechless after MPs booted their preferred leftie in Cleverly in favour of a Kemi Badenoch versus Robert Jenrick showdown, may well save the party.

Now I have to be clear: I voted for Reform UK at the general election and, weeks before the ballot, was the first commentator to predict a Prime Minister Nigel Farage in 2029 right here on Substack.

The Conservatives betrayed folk like me so egregiously by defenestrating Boris Johnson – a Brexit-delivering PM who was elected in a landslide – that we came together for the CDO conference to demand democracy was returned to the party.

But to monster Liz Truss so swiftly in order to impose the globalist puppet Fishy Rishi Sunak, an electoral disaster waiting to happen who has handed control to the worst government in British history under Slippery Starmer, was a bridge too far for me.

Silence and playing the Westminster game should no longer have been an option for any patriotic Tory who cared about saving Britain.

Nigel’s late entry into the race provided hope; a belief that maybe the uniparty could be smashed once and for all.

So why the hell do I give a damn about the Tory party leadership election, you may ask? Isn’t it time to accept the party of Thatcher and Churchill is beyond redemption?

The answer for me is twofold…