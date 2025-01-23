Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Sometimes a crime is so barbaric, so horrifying, so subhuman that it has the ability to change a nation forever.

The lives of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar will not be in vain because they must not be in vain.

As Brits, we cannot let this happen again. We will not let this happen again.

No amount of cover up from the government, the Prime Minister, the police and the CPS will make us forget.

No amount of censorship from the MSM, which continued in court today, will allow us to forget the horrors of the July 29th murders at the Hart Space in Southport.

The truth must prevail, the unimaginable trauma of that day must be imagined. Because otherwise we will allow our corrupt leaders to continue importing this type of horror into our once-great United Kingdom.

I truly feel the damn burst after Southport. No longer were there cries of “don’t look back in anger” like after the Manchester Arena Bombing; the anger was palpable.

The fact Slippery Starmer and Calamity Cooper conspired with the Liverpool Police and CPS to keep the details hidden forever smashed trust in a brand new Labour government not on the side of the people.

Let me be very clear: Axel Rudakubana is a terrorist who was motivated by an extreme Islam ideology and has practiced his new faith openly behind bars in Belmarsh Prison. He was in possession of an Al Qaeda manual and had been producing Ricin. To suggest there was no political motivation behind his act of terror is completely ludicrous.

This is also not a new form of terrorism – lone wolf Islamist extremists have been killing innocent Brits for years.

But our elite class looks away. When it was David Amess murdered by an Islamist terrorist as a result of Prevent failures, the establishment blamed hurty words on Twitter targeted at politicians.

With Rudakubana, the MSM have found every possible motive other than the real one, most recently misogyny. Blame has also been cast on Amazon, social media, Elon Musk and even Donald Trump. Anything not to discuss what all honest Brits know is happening to our country thanks to an invasion promoting an ideology that does not support our way of life.

Even today, Sly News decided to spread its permanent message of diversity being our strength outside of court…

Then they revealed they would censor details from court as the cover up goes on…

Even GB News did the same…

Well I’m sorry I can’t and I won’t.

Leave a comment

A COWARD TILL THE END

Rudakubana shouted like a little baby in court today, a coward till the end.

He deserves to rot in hell for targeting the most vulnerable in society – young girls being looked after by lovely female teachers at a happy Taylor Swift dance class.

Children screamed as Rudakubana chased them round the room.

One teacher managed to lock herself in the toilet with a young child.

Others escaped with blood pouring from their bodies.

Leanne Lucus – the dance class teacher who was stabbed herself – recalls the knife plunging into her back and she screamed to the children: “Run away, run away.”

One mother, the prosecutor revealed, who was waiting outside managed to grab her daughter and get her into the car. Three other children also got into her vehicle, one of whom had a bleeding injury to her chest.

Alice Da Silva Aguiar , collapsed by the side of the vehicle, badly injured. She later died.

Elsie Stancombe had at least 85 sharp force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bebe King suffered at least 122 sharp force injuries and was also killed.

One survivor was stabbed 32 times. She was seen on CCTV being pulled back into the building by Rudakubana, having almost escaped. The most significant wound to her back penetrated her diaphragm and kidney

One child needs antibiotics for the rest of her life after having her spleen removed.

Another 10-year-old survivor suffered eight stab wounds.

The father of one injured girl told the court: “Our daughter has not only experienced the most violent, frenzied attack on her body, but she’s witnessed so much horror too. Her entire childhood has been destroyed by what she experienced and although she survived, she now has to carry that with her for the rest of her life.”

TERRORIST HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

And Rudakubana simply celebrated.

The court heard today he said afterwards: “I’m so glad those kids are dead, it makes me happy. I don’t care, I’m feeling neutral. It’s a good thing those children are dead.”

Rudakubana has never shied away from his evil intentions. He was a terrorist hiding in plain sight who was allowed to kill.

The prosecutor revealed in court that on October 4, 2019, Rudakubana contacted Childline and asked: “What should I do if I want to kill somebody?”

He brought a knife to school TEN TIMES.

That same month he was asked why he had done so and he replied matter of factly: “To use it.”

I repeat: He was a terrorist hiding in plain sight who was allowed to kill.

There were three referrals to Prevent.

In November 2019 a referral was made because the defendant had been researching school shootings during an information technology class.

In February 2021 a referral was made following reports that he had uploaded to Instagram two images of Colonel Gadaffi.

In April 2021 a referral was made because he had been found researching the London Bridge terror attack.

The prosecutor revealed that on October 17 2019 the defendant was enrolled at The Acorns School, Ormskirk. During his admission meeting, he was asked why he had taken a knife to school. He replied, “To use it”.

AN ACT OF “PURE EVIL”

The victim impact statements today were heartbreaking and tragic.

Credit to Charlie Bentley Astor for these brilliant uncensored reports from inside court.

Leanne, the hero dance teacher, read her own, saying: “There was a long period of time after the incident where I felt I had no trust in society. For Alice, Elsie, Bebe… and the surviving girls, I’m surviving for you.”

A 14-year-old survivor told the court via video link: “Give me a reason for what you did. Arming yourself with a weapon and stabbing children. I hope you spend the rest of your life knowing we think you’re a coward.”

Alice’s parents said: “We kept our hopes up every second during Alice’s 14-hour fight. But, once she had lost her fight, we lost our lives. Our life went with her. He took us too. Six months of continuous pain and a lifetime sentence. That’s what we got then and the life we live now. Our dream girl has been taken away in such a horrible, undeserving way that it shattered our souls.”

But I will finish by sharing the words of Jenny Stancombe, the mother of murdered seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, which was read by the prosecutor, saying the family had lost their “best friend” through an act of “pure evil”.