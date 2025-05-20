EXCLUSIVE: Political prisoner Lucy Connolly broke down in tears after learning she would not be released this morning – the ongoing separation from her daughter for posting one tweet is now barbaric
Continuing to lock up this mother makes a mockery of Starmer’s free speech claim to JD Vance
This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.
The continued incarceration of Lucy Connolly – a distraught housewife and grieving mother who posted on X impulsively after the Southport Massacre, tapping into her own experience of seeing her 19 month old son killed by the state – shames Britain.
We are a Two Tier authoritarian state where free speech is now completely dependent on your political position.
We are a Two Tier authoritarian state where independent journalism can be forced offline by the state after seven months in solitary confinement in the case of Tommy Robinson, who was finally freed today, but only after he deleted Silenced from the internet altogether.
And both these cases make an absolute mockery of Slippery Starmer’s blatant lie to JD Vance, the US Vice President, in the Oval Office, claiming we have free speech in Britain.
Let me just say it: Bullshit Starmer, you’re a disgusting liar.
You demanded these insane sentences, you interfered in the judicial process to try and terrify the population into silence after the slaughter of three beautiful young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class by an Islamist, and now you are being shamed across the globe.
Take this in for a moment. After Lucy learned the news this morning she cried along with the prison officers, who were stunned at the decision because they too know the real Lucy. But she made clear that her tears were not for her but her daughter, whose suffering from their ongoing separation cannot be put into words.
KATIE HOPKINS SAYS “THE STORM AWAITS”
After a campaign we started here on Outspoken many months ago to free Lucy and the other political prisoners, the MSM has finally woken up that this is a genuine story. I guess it’s better late than never.
Of course, within minutes, GB News had the leftie Nigel Nelson insisting that black is white – Lucy is not a political prisoner and she deserves to stay behind bars when the BBC’s prolific paedophile Huw Edwards didn’t spend a day in jail…
Luckily outside the uniparty and legacy media, some brave figures are starting to join us and campaign on these issues, like the unshackled Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe and the brave Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson.
We have launched a Crowdfunder for Lucy with Democracy Three and the British public have already raised £85,000 and rising for her to help rebuild her life when she is finally released from her truly barbaric 31-month sentence.
I hope Katie Hopkins is right when she says Lucy Connolly will be the start of a “storm” to engulf our troubled United Kingdom and sweep away this dystopian regime.
As she put it: “You hang on in there Lucy Connolly lovely. You are not suffering in vain. The nation is watching. The storm awaits... Our restitution is not coming from the 'law' or any of the institutions. But it is coming. The people are rising.”
And we should be, as Toby Young of the Free Speech Union pointed out: “How can it be right for Lucy to have been condemned to spend more than two-and-a-half years in jail for a single tweet when members of grooming gangs who plead guilty to the sexual exploitation of children get lower sentences? Lucy should be at home with her 12 year-old daughter and husband, not rotting in jail.”
Christian Calgie of the Daily Express added: “This is disgraceful. There are rapists and violent criminals walking free from court, and a prison capacity crisis. This is purely politically motivated and a gross miscarriage of justice.”
And Colin Brazier put it perfectly, surmising: “The continued incarceration of Lucy Connolly feels like another punctuation mark in the story of Britain's slide towards authoritarianism. Her ongoing punishment is out of all proportion with her crime and smacks of a state-sanctioned punishment beating.”
LUCY’S HUSBAND SPEAKS OUT
I was in court for the appeal hearing for the decision and I cannot understand the decision for a moment. Watch my detailed reporting from Lucy’s evidence and I’m sure you’ll agree.
We’ll be joined on Outspoken today at 5pm UK time by Lucy’s husband Raymond Connolly for an exclusive interview, but it is worth reading in the full the heartrending statement he has just released…
Lucy's appeal was not upheld by the Court of Appeal. It feels shocking and unfair. The 284 days of separation have been very hard, particularly on our twelve-year-old girl. Lucy posted one nasty tweet when she was upset and angry about three little girls who were brutally murdered in Southport. She realised the tweet was wrong and deleted it within four hours. That did not mean Lucy was a "far right thug" as Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed
My wife Lucy is a good person and not a racist. As a childminder she took care of small children of African and Asian heritage; they loved Lucy as she loved them. My wife has paid a very high price for making a mistake and today the court has shown her no mercy. Lucy got more time in jail for one tweet than some pedophiles and domestic abusers get. I think the system wanted to make an example of Lucy so other people would be scared to say things about immigration. This is not the British way.
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood says she will release 40,000 prisoners, some of them dangerous men on tag. Lucy has not been allowed out on tag and she has been denied leave to see our child who is struggling. Today, the Court had the opportunity to reduce her cruelly long and disproportionate sentence, but they refused. That feels like two-tier justice.
The British people know all this is not right. They have given an amazing £81,000 so far to Lucy's crowdfunder. Despite today's upsetting setback, Lucy gets courage from everyone's kind support.
Lucy and me are so grateful to our fantastic legal team, led by Adam King KC. And to the Free Speech Union for their incredible support and to democracythree who ran our crowdfunder free of charge. We also thank Allison Pearson of the Daily Telegraph and Dan Wootton of Outspoken for telling people about the real Lucy Connolly. I also want to thank our family, our brilliant friends who rallied round. And the thousands of strangers who sent emails and cards of support since this nightmare began last July.
We will continue to pursue every possible avenue to seek justice and to bring Lucy home to us.
WATCH A SPECIAL EDITION OF OUTSPOKEN FROM 5PM UK TIME FOCUSSING ON BRITAIN’S POLITICAL PRISONERS LUCY CONNOLLY AND TOMMY ROBINSON HERE
