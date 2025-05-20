Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

The continued incarceration of Lucy Connolly – a distraught housewife and grieving mother who posted on X impulsively after the Southport Massacre, tapping into her own experience of seeing her 19 month old son killed by the state – shames Britain.

We are a Two Tier authoritarian state where free speech is now completely dependent on your political position.

We are a Two Tier authoritarian state where independent journalism can be forced offline by the state after seven months in solitary confinement in the case of Tommy Robinson, who was finally freed today, but only after he deleted Silenced from the internet altogether.

And both these cases make an absolute mockery of Slippery Starmer’s blatant lie to JD Vance, the US Vice President, in the Oval Office, claiming we have free speech in Britain.

Let me just say it: Bullshit Starmer, you’re a disgusting liar.

You demanded these insane sentences, you interfered in the judicial process to try and terrify the population into silence after the slaughter of three beautiful young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class by an Islamist, and now you are being shamed across the globe.

Take this in for a moment. After Lucy learned the news this morning she cried along with the prison officers, who were stunned at the decision because they too know the real Lucy. But she made clear that her tears were not for her but her daughter, whose suffering from their ongoing separation cannot be put into words.

KATIE HOPKINS SAYS “THE STORM AWAITS”

After a campaign we started here on Outspoken many months ago to free Lucy and the other political prisoners, the MSM has finally woken up that this is a genuine story. I guess it’s better late than never.

Of course, within minutes, GB News had the leftie Nigel Nelson insisting that black is white – Lucy is not a political prisoner and she deserves to stay behind bars when the BBC’s prolific paedophile Huw Edwards didn’t spend a day in jail…

Luckily outside the uniparty and legacy media, some brave figures are starting to join us and campaign on these issues, like the unshackled Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe and the brave Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson.

I hope Katie Hopkins is right when she says Lucy Connolly will be the start of a “storm” to engulf our troubled United Kingdom and sweep away this dystopian regime.

As she put it: “You hang on in there Lucy Connolly lovely. You are not suffering in vain. The nation is watching. The storm awaits... Our restitution is not coming from the 'law' or any of the institutions. But it is coming. The people are rising.”

And we should be, as Toby Young of the Free Speech Union pointed out: “How can it be right for Lucy to have been condemned to spend more than two-and-a-half years in jail for a single tweet when members of grooming gangs who plead guilty to the sexual exploitation of children get lower sentences? Lucy should be at home with her 12 year-old daughter and husband, not rotting in jail.”

Christian Calgie of the Daily Express added: “This is disgraceful. There are rapists and violent criminals walking free from court, and a prison capacity crisis. This is purely politically motivated and a gross miscarriage of justice.”

And Colin Brazier put it perfectly, surmising: “The continued incarceration of Lucy Connolly feels like another punctuation mark in the story of Britain's slide towards authoritarianism. Her ongoing punishment is out of all proportion with her crime and smacks of a state-sanctioned punishment beating.”

LUCY’S HUSBAND SPEAKS OUT

I was in court for the appeal hearing for the decision and I cannot understand the decision for a moment. Watch my detailed reporting from Lucy’s evidence and I’m sure you’ll agree.

We’ll be joined on Outspoken today at 5pm UK time by Lucy’s husband Raymond Connolly for an exclusive interview, but it is worth reading in the full the heartrending statement he has just released…