Every damn migrant hotel must close.

We all know, however, at that point another problem is created because we are utterly fed up with these terrorists, rapists and murderers roaming our community at all.

We will no longer accept the very real risk of our daughters, mothers and grandmothers being sexually assaulted in broad daylight by illegals fresh off the boats from France.

We will no longer accept the lies from this treacherous, Britain-hating government, led by Slippery Starmer, who has absolutely no intention to get these cretins out of our country or smash the gangs who facilitate this invasion on a daily basis.

But yesterday’s landmark court victory by the Tory Epping Council over the Bell Hotel, which sparked scenes of joyous celebration last night, changes the game.

Finally, the MSM, deep state and Westminster establishment can no longer ignore this story.

Finally, Two Tier Keir has to face his people who are suffering and have had enough.

Finally, our peaceful resistance, elevated by the independent media and citizen journalists who can not be controlled, has made a difference.

Other communities are already taking note, with peaceful demonstrations and the colours being raised outside the Brook Hotel in Norwich last night.

That prompted Tommy Robinson to celebrate by writing…

I love to see this, we have worked tirelessly for 15 years & to finally see the county unite & awaken in a patriotic show of force is beautiful.

DISGUSTING BBC PROPAGANDA

This is a start of a movement that the regime media and Labour government can no longer control.

Of course, the MSM has utterly shamed itself over this decision, with the British Bashing Corporation and Woke ITV, which has studiously ignored the growing uprising for weeks, focussing on the non-existent violence in Epping.

The BBC are now nothing more than truly a disgusting propaganda outfit for Starmer’s regime. In their dishonest report from Epping last night, they managed to interview only two “locals” from Essex. Both were against the closure of the migrant hotel and on the side of illegals terrorising the community.

Newsnight then drafted in someone who they described as a "migration and asylum researcher", but who is, in fact, a radical pro-asylum Campaigner.

Even so-called Conservative Iain Dale, who disgraces himself every night on hard left LBC, decided to have a go at the brave Reform councillor Jaymey McIvor.

After a failed attempt at an ambush, Jaymey posted to Dale…

Illegal migrants need to be deported but for now I would put them in the Green & Lib Dem towns where councillors hold signs saying "refugee's welcome here"

But the reality is that even with the MSM support, the government is imploding, as Security Minister Dan Jarvis stumbled through a number of car crash interviews this morning.

Government shill Paul Brand of Woke ITV posted in defence…

Govt source tells me the reason why Dan Jarvis won't set out the alternative to asylum hotels is because of security concerns - they claim far right could use locations as a recruitment tool.

Oh my God, when are these idiots going to learn? There was no far right in Epping. These were ordinary patriots. This type of gaslighting just doesn’t work anymore.

TOMMY ROBINSON INSPIRED

Now every council in the country should also challenge their migrant hotels in court.

The Tory-run Broxbourne Council is already doing just that, posting…

With today's High Court ruling in favour of Epping Forest District Council's temporary injunction to stop a hotel in Epping being used to accommodate asylum seekers, Broxbourne Council will now take legal advice as a matter of urgency about whether it could take similar action.

As brilliant independent journalist Jack Hadfield pointed out…

If one hotel, like The Bell, starts closing down, "then everyone knows that peaceful angry protests work."

To hell with Yvette Cooper and the Home Office who dishonestly warned that the decision “ran the risk of acting as an impetus for further violent protests”.

Rupert Lowe also believes the fight back that started in Epping will spread all over the country.

His campaigning organisation Restore Britain has put forward a policy position to use tents and not hotels, proposing that land owned by the Ministry of Defence or other government bodies be repurposed for the establishment of temporary accommodation facilities, with no illegal migrant being granted bail into the community.

The Epping victory comes as the UK is just three weeks from the Uniting the Kingdom rally, where Tommy Robinson expects one million patriots to peacefully protest in central London.

He has been inspired by the success of Epping and yesterday launched a hard and fast warning for attendees not to wear face coverings and to act peacefully after revealing he had met with police yesterday.

If only the organisers of this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival in London – where two people were killed last year – cared that much about hosting a non-violent event…