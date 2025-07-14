Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

When do we finally say enough? What’s it going to take?

How many of our sisters, daughters, girlfriends, mothers and nieces have to be sexually attacked by vermin criminals arriving on boats illegally across the Channel in an unrelenting invasion of the United Kingdom and then being housed in luxury hotels and fed with food paid for by our taxes before we rise up?

Well in Essex this weekend furious Epping residents finally got to that point and I do not blame them for a single second. In fact, I wish millions more would follow suit so we can no longer be ignored.

The protests outside the Bell Hotel came after a man was charged with THREE sexual assaults in just TWO DAYS in Essex, after arriving into the country on a boat just EIGHT DAYS earlier.

We were paying for Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu from Ethiopia, who should not be here in the first place, to allegedly commit these crimes and now will no doubt pay even more dearly as he goes through our already overloaded justice system.

It’s a joke. It was admitted in court that he has no connections to the UK. He must go. I don’t give a damn where to anymore. Send him home. Now!

My friend Adam Brooks has been covering this on the ground on his excellent Substack over the weekend and he outlined the understandable fury.

Then, showing just how low our hard left really are, when locals, including one of the female victim’s father, arranged a peaceful protest for the weekend, the Antifa-inspired Stand Up To Racism scumbags decided to bring violence to Essex by launching a counter demonstration.

They described the honest folk of Essex peacefully protesting as “fascists” who were “attacking asylum seekers in the hotel, using vile racist sentiment to stir up trouble”. Of course they were doing no such thing.

As Tommy Robinson pointed out…

Migrants staying at the Bell hotel at the taxpayers expense, have been sexually targeting girls in the area, prompting locals to protest against it.

Stand up to racism" are tonight going to the hotel to stand AGAINST locals and WITH the sexual deviant migrants!

As concerned families protested this evening in Epping, following sex attacks on a local girl by an invader staying at a hotel, paid for by the British taxpayer.

Far left agitators "stand up to racism" attacked locals.

The father of the girl was in attendance.

Absolute scum.

LABOUR DOESN’T WANT TO STOP THE BOATS

The good news is that after causing their trouble, the patriots of Essex won and drove the hard leftists out before there was any violence, as you can see above.

The event that continued into the night expressed the heartfelt disgust and anger of Essex without any violence or arrests.

Reform UK backed the movement, with its local councillor Jaymey McIvor joining the demonstrations and quite clearly blaming mass uncontrolled immigration and delivering a letter about the need to close the Bell Hotel to the Home Office.

But if you think there is any chance of Labour stopping the boats, you haven’t been watching close enough.

The reality is they don’t have any intention of doing so, with two Labour MPs saying the quiet bit out loud.

First Jo White was exposed by Conservative Post for saying she literally "doesn’t care about the invasion stopping.

Then high-profile rebel MP Rachel Maskell went viral for having said they want the boat arrivals to continue to hell with ordinary Brits and the impact on our lives.

That’s how Slippery Starmer’s mob really feel.

WE MUST RISE UP LIKE ESSEX

So we need to let them know – peacefully and calmly but with significant people power – that we’re not going to put up with it anymore.

Well done, Essex, the birthplace of my mother and a place I love deeply. You’ve done it again.

Now it’s time for the rest of Britain to follow. Eventually the MSM and establishment won’t be able to ignore this uprising…