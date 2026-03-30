DERBY CAR RAMMING BY INDIAN WAS "TERRORIST ATTACK" SAYS ANT MIDDLETON AS LEFT TURNS VIOLENT

But to the British Bashing Corporation this alleged terrorist is just a man.



There’s an irony in the fact this latest attack occurred just hours after the hard left Stand Up To Racism march in London, attended by everyone from Narinder Kaur to the Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski and Jeremy Corbyn.



But Dan has uncovered the violent underbelly of the event ignored by the MSM propagandists like Sly News.



Then after the Digest he's joined by one of his favourite authors, Lionel Shriver, whose brilliant new book A Better Life is a subversive look at the woke desire to misrepresent the growing immigration crisis. She’ll reveal what inspired it later in the show.



PLUS: Zack Polanski’s own family reveal they hate him as the Tit Whisperer Green Party leader is exposed in a damning expose.

AND: Scott Mills is dramatically sacked by the BBC over a historic male relationship. Former BBC Top of the Pops and Radio 1 presenter Mike Read is here with all the latest.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry blackmails his dying dad King Charles over access to his two grandchildren. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.