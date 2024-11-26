Get 30% off for 1 year

Axed Britain's Got Talent judge and Little Britain creator David Williams has suggested that he might be “non-binary” after he faced a difficult question about his portrayal of trans characters in the past.

Watch the truly bizarre interview with the children’s book author below and then see my horrified reaction from last night’s Uncancelled Aftershow, which is included in all paid memberships of Outspoken.

But to sum up: I AM SO DAMN SICK OF THIS!

If David is gay or has slept with men, then just say it, mate. No one cares.

But to try and erase gender from society to avoid woke criticism of your previous behaviour is beyond selfish.

You are a man. You’ve always been a man. Dressing up in some feminine clothes to go to a nightclub with a friend or appear in a sketch alongside your gay BFF Matt Lucas does not change that.

Do you know who suffers from this sort of behaviour from entitled celebrities like Walliams, Sam Smith, Eddie Izzard and Demi Lovato, all members of the they/them brigade?

Women, lesbians and gay men, who are slowly being erased from this unsavoury post-gender world.

I, for one, won’t stand by and allow celebrities to bastardise celebrity and gender in this manner.

Watch the interview with David Walliams and my full Outspoken analysis below…

