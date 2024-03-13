To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

On the blood-smeared streets of failed mayor Sadiq Khan’s London last September, just a few miles from my home, the 15-year-old Elianne Andam was brutally stabbed to death on the way to school.

Now I’m free from the constraints of broadcasting nightly from the GB News bunker in Paddington, I cannot wait to quit the lawless capital, a once-great city that has morphed into a dangerous hellhole through seven disastrous years of hard left rule.

Rather than focus on such a predictable tragedy that should have outraged the country, the mainstream media were far more interested in my reaction to an arguably tasteless joke/rant/tirade (take your pick) made by Laurence Fox, then a fellow GBN presenter, about not wanting to “shag” the anti-male leftist flame thrower Ava Santina, who had used that term about blokes many times before.

Sly News wheeled out the former prime minister turned free speech dictator Gordon Brown, who insisted I should never be allowed to broadcast again, even though the words he was apparently so offended about hadn’t actually left my mouth.

GB News itself argued to our Ofcommunist government regulator that the entire incident did not breach the broadcasting code.

I apologised within an hour of coming off air and you’d think that would be the end of it.

After all, Woke ITV is allowed to broadcast blatant anti-white racism without any reprimand from our state censor and there was absolutely no outrage over the British Bashing Corporation broadcasting Coren Mitchell and Carol Vorderman talking about not wanting to “shag” Laurence on Have I Got News For You days later.

But, of course, there was another agenda at play.

The MSM – led by the Hamas-sympathising Sly News and Beeb, which has disgraced our country with its soft touch coverage of the terrorist scumbags – scented blood: This was finally the opportunity to cancel the show which for the past two years had been embarrassingly exposing their relentless bias, distortion and downright lies in ways no one else would.

As my friend Megyn Kelly, the uncancelled US broadcasting giant, put it: You were the first presenter in the world to be cancelled for not being offended enough by something!

TOTAL DESTRUCTION

The goal of the evil corporate establishment media was clear: My total destruction.

Not for the first time, they won. Largely by weaponising the lunatic left-wing Twitter campaigning fringe, which flooded the Ofcommunists with spurious complaints.

Just as the bad actors like Stop Funding Hate did when GB News launched to ensure an advertising boycott that would challenge the channel’s profitability regardless of how successful it became.

Just days before the Fox incident, the head of the UK parliament’s media select committee Caroline Dinenage – an authoritarian Conservative in name only – was openly lobbying the GB News chief executive to take me and another presenter (the brilliant and brave Bev Turner) off air in the sort of government overreach that should disturb anyone who cares about a Free Press. This is the same woman who successfully campaigned for YouTube to demonetise Russell Brand before he was charged or convicted of any crime, in another disgusting example of establishment mob rule.

Some might say it’s not a coincidence that I found myself de-platformed within days of her letter being published publicly.

FAILED WITCH HUNT

I’m convinced that if I did not work for GB News, I would not have been under a sustained attack over completely spurious allegations against me made by a convicted violent criminal, convicted extortionist, convicted phone hacker, a hard left activist and an ex of more than a decade who had admitted to being a “psychopath” with “dark” urges.

While I am relieved that, after six months, I was completely exonerated in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, the determined attempt by Byline Times to, quite literally, destroy my life over lies nearly worked.

Huge damage has been done because these days the process is the punishment with social media acting as public executioner.

I always said this was a witch hunt and there was no criminality. But now that’s been confirmed by the police, do you think that’s enough for the left? No way!

Leftist so called journalists James O’Brien, Emily Maitlis, Marina Purkiss and Carol Vorderman were all taken in by the Byline scam.

You’d think they’d know better.

Especially O’Brien, after he was equally duped by the paedophile Carl Beech over Operation Midland.

But because these individuals disagreed with my politics, they were more than happy to swallow despicable lies, completely ignoring the law giving me a right to privacy before being charged of any crime to preserve my reputation.

Well it will now be one of the missions of my life to ensure that no one else has to go through a similar smear campaign.

Weaker people would not be here today to tell this story.

CHILLING CONSEQUENCES

Meanwhile, it’s obvious the impact of the Ofcommunists has had an absolutely chilling impact on the ability to broadcast freely on TV in the UK if you step outside the cosy leftie establishment media consensus.

The fear of being labelled transphobic has seen apparently serious journalists describe a male rapist in a wig as a “she” and I would be castigated for describing my old showbiz pal Sam Smith as a bloke (he is, by the way).

During Covid, standing up against anti-scientific lockdowns, mask rules and vaccine mandates saw folk like me branded conspiracy theorists.

Then they treated me like some sort of pariah for inviting those injured by the vaccine on my former show so they finally had a voice.

And more recently they have campaigned against me for exposing the Nut Zero scam for exactly what it is: The most transparent attempt to impoverish a population completely unnecessarily.

SELF CENSORSHIP IS COMING

After what happened to me, self-censorship has swept through presenters with even the slightest right-wing or anti-establishment opinion; they don’t want to be the next to be sacrificed to appease the mob.

The establishment hypocrisy over all of this is, as ever, off the scale.

David Lammy (believes Brexiteers are Nazis) and Angela Rayner (believes all Tories are scum) are serving front bench politicians who are granted cushy platforms to broadcast to their hearts content on LBC, which I’ve renamed the Labour Broadcasting Company, while talented right-wing MPs Jacob Rees Mogg and Lee Anderson are hauled over the coals for being given shows at GB News.

The mainstream media is run by a tiny group of elites who control the narrative. When they want someone out they’ll find a way to do so – and that extends to other so called free speech outlets like The Spectator, which banned coverage of me at the same time. My former employers at ITV, The Sun, the Daily Mail and GB News have done the same; when I was cleared by the police and announced the launch of my new platform, there was not an iota of coverage. Just like they’ve ignored my successor’s plummeting ratings at 9pm. They’d rather just pretend I never existed, ignoring the difficult questions posed by their viewers and readers about why I’ve really been cancelled.

I CANNOT BE “CONTROLLED”

Those elites bow to the selective censorship of the Ofcommunists, which appears to now make it’s decisions based on the whims of confected outrage whipped up by the left.

That’s the only way I can get my head around there being absolutely no reprimand for Jo Brand fantasising about dousing Nigel Farage in battery acid on Radio 4, Sophie Duker joking about wanting to “kill whitey” on Frankie Boyle’s BBC show and Miriam Margolyes insisting she wanted Boris Johnson to die during a sick appearance on Channel 4.

The highly corrupt organisation, staffed by hard leftists, didn’t even launch investigations into those disgraceful incidents.

But when it comes to Laurence saying he didn’t want to “shag” Ava after the watershed, it found GB News in breach and said it had “significant concerns” about “control of its live output”.

And that is the key word: Control.

The rest of the British MSM is controlled; sadly, including my former employer with folk like me and Mark Steyn now jettisoned, seemingly at the behest of Ofcom.

But the Ofcommunists got one thing right: I could not be controlled and I cannot be controlled. I owe it to my audience to be honest and not simply regurgitate the narrative fed to me by a woke producer who actually wants to be working at the BBC.

CANCELLATION IS A GIFT

The good news is that finally I don’t have to worry about those ridiculous clickbait headlines about thousands of Ofcom complaints being received (usually directly on the back of a tweet from the unhinged Vorderman) and some ludicrous investigation being conducted to try and scare my employers into sacking me.

They’ve done their worst, but what they’ve actually provided me with is an opportunity.

Cancellation is a gift – I’m finally free.

You cannot put a price on independence from interference by corporate overlords with potentially iniquitous intentions; I am owned by nobody apart from you (it feels so good writing that)!

I am inspired by Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino who, in the US, have proven that being cancelled by the MSM is actually the only way to report authentically and do so with far more impact than before.

My new platform Dan Wootton Outspoken will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. I am your voice, your representative, not the voice of Conservative politicians and billionaire businessmen. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

COMING TOMORROW: I REVEAL HOW PRINCE HARRY WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN MY MSM CANCELLATION