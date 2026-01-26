CROWBOROUGH EXPLODES OVER ILLEGAL MIGRANT INFESTATION AS SUELLA DEFECTS TO REFORM UK

But the story that really matters today is the one being completely ignored by the British Bashing Corporation, Woke ITV and Sly News, as Crowborough – a small East Sussex town just 33 miles south of London with a population of 21,000 – represents the fight for our Disunited Kingdom as it goes into open revolt against Slippery Starmer’s government which hates them by shipping in over 500 illegal migrants who we know to be made up of Islamist terrorists, rapists, murderers and drug pushers.

Yet as the Met Police cancel a Christian march in Whitechapel over fears of Islamist violence, they allowed shocking clashes between Kurds and Syrians.



Slippery Starmer hasn’t just lost control of the country, but his party, as his leadership is now doomed after his decision to launch a civil war against Andy Burnham to save his own skin.

We’ll analyse it all with today’s Superstar Panel: British conservative YouTube stars Stef the Alter Nerd and Based and Bougie.



PLUS: A race war explodes at Channel 5, with the broadcaster’s ethnic minority panellists threatening a boycott over all-white hosts like Jeremy Vine, Storm Huntley and Vanessa Feltz. We’ll debate.



AND: King Charles backs Prince Harry’s disgusting political intervention and attack on Donald Trump in a move that has further increased his growing feud with Prince William. We’ll have all the details.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s disastrous Sundance Film Festival debut, as the auditorium is left half full and the Fake Duchess’s speech is a total car crash. We’ll analyse the horror footage as we team up with the Royal News Network.