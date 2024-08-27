SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUTSPOKEN’S BIGGEST EVER SALE ENDS THIS WEEK

When do you know something has become so corrupted at the core of our mainstream media that only revolution will do?



After weeks of gaslighting about the so-called “far right” (translation: white working class folk angry and despondent about passively watching the destruction of our country), this weekend two events exposed the establishment’s depravity and dishonesty.

Part of me feels relieved that the whole world can finally see these liars for what they are, something those of us awake have been aware of for many years by now.

But then I despair at the millions who are still reliant on these dishonest propagandists for their information, especially after a weekend of shame where I exposed the most dishonest “reporting” I have ever seen…