CLAPHAM RIOTS CARNAGE IN SADIQ KHAN'S LAWLESS LONDON AS BLACK YOUTHS GO ON VIOLENT RAMPAGE

Fires, store invasions, violence, complete ignorance of the police. If this had been a group of white patriots protesting with Tommy Robinson, there would be non-stop MSM coverage, a Prime Ministerial condemnation and immediate show trials and jailings. Instead we get Fraser Nelson telling us we’ve never been safer.



It’s actually terrifying how quickly the MSM and political class now move on from actual terror attacks committed by foreign nationals on our streets.



Today, a 17-year-old Pakistani national has been arrested in East London over the Golders Green terror attack on Jewish ambulances last week.



And the Derby terror attack from Saturday night, which could have left scores dead after a car ramming, has seen the 36-year-old Indian national Sandhu Ponnachan charged.



In his Digest, Dan asks: Is Restore Britain or Reform UK the answer to this total mess?



Then a fabulous Superstar Panel will battle it out: Restore Britain’s spokeswoman for the safety of Women and Children Orla Minihane, Former Advance UK Welsh leader & Co-Host of the the Richie & Rogue Unfiltered podcast Richard Taylor, Reform UK candidate Kezia Noble, and Peter C Barnes, host of Politics Unspun on YouTube and Substack.



PLUS: Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe and Reform UK head Nigel Farage go to war over the Rape Gang Inquiry.

AND: The BBC admits it DID know about the Scott Mills police investigation, as there’s a shocking on air fight on Talk TV as a guest tries to drag their ex-host Mike Graham into the saga.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s shocking fling with the Mail on Sunday’s Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths revealed in the final day of his bombshell court case against the Daily Mail. We’ll reveal the shocking private messages between the pair with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.