OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE WITH 30% OFF FOR BLACK FRIDAY!

SUPPORT OUTSPOKEN & GET ACCESS TO THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW EVERY WEEKDAY FOR A RECORD LOW PRICE

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow.

One of my most important jobs on Outspoken – and why I am supported and funded entirely by our audience and not a corporation or politically motivated billionaire – is broadcasting the stories the MSM refuses to touch.

There is no better example than the judicial travesty of Cameron Bell, the 23-year-old care worker jailed for NINE MONTHS for live streaming on TikTok Tamworth unrest after the Southport Massacre like any citizen journalist and – shock horror – calling an illegal migrant a “tramp”.

GREAT SHAME

In what should bring great shame on the UK legacy media and political establishment, it was X owner Elon Musk who brought this story to international attention after I first revealed her story on his free speech platform.

A BROKEN WOMAN

On Thursday, Cameron was released from prison a broken woman, having suffered constant intimidation behind bars where she considered taking her own life every night while incarcerated.

But she made the brave decision to tell her story to Outspoken for the first time, thanking Musk and telling me that she was “a million per cent” a political prisoner of Two Tier Keir Starmer.

Watch the exclusive interview you won’t see anywhere on the MSM and despair about the reality of our new police state…

