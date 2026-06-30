BURNHAM’S ANTI-WHITE BRITAIN EXPOSED AS COPS IGNORE ISLAMIST DEATH THREAT AGAINST KELLIE JAY-KEEN

Yet the Rat King of the North Andy Burnham’s so-called visionary speech did not contain a word on the Islamist takeover, mass immigration or anti-white racism.



Meanwhile, The Sun has revealed Migrant Street where 83 illegals will move into newbuild £250,000 homes over the native population.



All this as Mehdi Hasan reveals this plan is revenge, writing: “Maybe the Europeans should have thought about all that back when they were colonizing Africa in the 19th century.”



Meanwhile, our elite class led by Michael Gove still refuses to even acknowledge that mentioning the word white doesn’t make you racist in a GB News clash with Michelle Dewberry.



And our police refuse to take seriously an Islamist threat to kill the activist Kellie-Jay Keen, even though it was captured on camera.



But Nigel Farage is fighting back after Piers Morgan declared him a politically dead man walking over his £5 million donation…



After Dan's Digest the Superstar Panel react: Best-selling author Bernie Spofforth, whose new book A War To Win Back Your World is topping the Amazon chart, and Edward Dutton, host of the brilliant Jolly Heretic channel on YouTube.



PLUS: Next Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s record in Manchester is dismantled in shocking detail as he lies about saving the country.



AND: Ricky Gervais dramatically ditches the BBC for YouTube for a special to mark 25 years in The Office, in a feud with cast members Mackenzie Crook and Martin Freeman.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK U-turn risks turning King Charles into a laughing stock, as Prince William and Queen Camilla are quietly seething at the plans. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin