Prince Harry is named in P-Diddy sex trafficking lawsuit as royal insider claims the "British monarchy is under attack"

Friday’s nuclear video announcement by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy has rocked the British Royal Family to its core.

King Charles is suffering from what is believed to be an aggressive form of the disease, with the pressure now on Prince William to prop up an under-staffed monarchy while being there for Kate and his kids at his young family’s darkest hour.

Everyone wants to know what is REALLY going on and how the royals feel.

Lady Victoria Hervey is one of the UK’s best-connected socialites and royal supporters, who remains particularly close to Prince Andrew and, unlike many of the folk you see commenting in the MSM, believes in the monarchy and doesn’t attempt to drag it down through confected crises. She mixes with the royals, and their friends and advisers, on a daily basis.

She was aware of Catherine’s diagnosis well before it became public and is horrified that a coordinated effort by online trolls and parts of the media forced the sick princess to go public before she had planned.

In her first interview about the growing crisis, Lady V said: “I do find it very strange that literally three members of the Royal Family have had cancer announcements within six months. It does make me think the British monarchy is under attack right now.”

I’ve heard the original plan was not for the Princess of Wales to go before the cameras…until her disappearance became the number one trending topic in the world, encouraged by the Sussex Squad, Russian and Chinese bots, and anti-monarchist players in the MSM.

Lady Victoria, pictured above with Donald Trump, revealed of Catherine’s message: “She was forced into it because people were saying she’s not even alive. The rumours were so so crazy. It got so bad that the only way to get rid of those rumours was to do a video and talk about it. Now people are trying to say her video is AI and green screen and she wore that jumper ten years ago. I love a conspiracy now and again, but this has gone too far. It’s disgusting – it’s these anti-monarchists who have been pushing this, ‘Oh she’s a clone and she’s not alive.’ The video is 1000 per cent real.”

Likewise, she stresses the now infamous video clip shot at the farm shop in Windsor and sold to The Sun and TMZ is genuine, too.

HARRY P-DIDDY SCANDAL

As if things couldn’t get worse for the British monarchy, Prince Harry has overnight been named in one of a number of civil lawsuits against P Diddy. While there are no explicit allegations of wrongdoing and the MSM is currently ignoring this potentially significant development, both Buckingham Palace courtiers and the Duke’s aides in California will be watching this developing story with a weary interest.

I asked Lady Victoria the other big questions about the Royal Family and the various stories currently dominating the internet…

WILL CATHERINE BE OK?

“I believe she will be OK. It’s not as serious as King Charles. It’s very early stages. Fortunately having that operation they found it very very early. William needs his Queen – especially when we don’t know how long King Charles might be on the throne. It is quite rocky for the monarchy right now.”

WHAT ABOUT THE SUSSEXES?

“Prince Harry is running around sports games in Los Angeles and not being very responsible. His country needs him back…if he comes back alone obviously. It’s interesting that Meghan brings out her new company (American Riviera Orchard) when Kate was less visible. Kate’s not around so this is my chance to bring out a new brand. Meghan Markle is the new age Wallis Simpson.”

HOW SICK IS KING CHARLES?

“He has aged quite a lot with the chemo. He might have five years left, he might have ten years left at the most I think. You look at Charles’ grandmother and parents – they had very long lives – so it’s a shock to everyone that Charles has such a serious condition in his 70s. There’s a huge concern right now because cancer, as we know, is very unpredictable.”

IS THERE A SCENARIO WHERE THE KING COULD ABDICATE?

“I think so. If he got to the point where he was feeling too weak to carry out duties, he would do that, I’m pretty sure, yes.”

SHOULD PRINCE ANDREW RETURN TO ROYAL DUTIES?

“They might have to bring him in at some point. Everyone else is sick. He is healthy. They need to put him to good use.”

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE PRINCE ANDREW HAS BEEN SET UP?

“Prince Andrew happened to be the scapegoat in all of the Epstein scandal. It is a deep state attack on the British monarchy. Prince Andrew’s biggest wish is for him to be exonerated and I really hope that will happen in the coming months.”

DID JEFFREY EPSTEIN TAKE HIS OWN LIFE?

“I don’t believe so, no. I think it was his cellmate that killed him, I really do believe that. He did not die hanging – he died I believe lying in his bed and I believe he was strangled with a wire.”

-Watch the full Outspoken video interview above to hear much more from Lady Victoria Hervey about this critical time for the British monarchy, why she fell out with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, and how she teamed up with the famous US Substack House Inhabit over the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell case.