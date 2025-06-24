Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

I am disgusted to report today that Britain’s political prisoner Lucy Connolly – the grieving mother locked up for 31 months for a singular X post, later deleted, on the day of the triggering Southport Massacre – has been attacked behind bars by the prison staff who are meant to be protecting her.

As you know, Outspoken has led the campaign against this very real miscarriage of justice – raising awareness about Britain’s political prisoners and pushing back on the MSM narrative that this was a racist ne'er-do-well attempting to sow public discord.

Indeed, the opposite is true. Lucy is a patriotic caregiver to young families of all nationalities who, like so many of us, opposes the mass uncontrolled immigration and illegal invasion of the Channel putting Brits at risk from scum like Axel Rudakubana.

But the British deep state is furious, that thanks to the campaign led here in the independent media and by my brilliant friend Allison Pearson in the Daily Telegraph, Lucy’s case now shames Britain on the global stage.

So they intend to not only continue the persecution of Lucy, but terrify her.

She’s been warned about staying silent upon her release, for example.

And last Thursday she was subjected to the most disgusting treatment behind bars at HMP Peterborough (she had recently moved to the prison from HMP Drake Hall in Staffordshire to be closer to her family), when she was told unexpectedly that she would have to move to a different wing and a dirty cell where someone had recently died. It’s a unit designed for the most violent prisoners where she is locked up for 23 hours a day

When she questioned the move, it was immediately interpreted as a refusal and was dealt with in an extremely forceful manner as if she was refusing to move.

Indeed, that attack by prison authorities, who seemed to enjoy the physical and emotional trauma they were causing Lucy, left her in excruciating pain and covered in bruises.

Remember this is a woman who is in jail not for any violent crime, but for posting a tweet that she deleted within hours.

I’ve held off reporting the news because Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice had agreed to visit Lucy behind bars today in order to survey her injuries for himself.

Having met with her today, he has gone public to claim she has been “manhandled without provocation”, handcuffed and stripped of privileges by prison officers in a “politically motivated” attack designed to provoke a response from Connolly.

Tice confirmed this afternoon…

Five days after the incident, the bruises on her wrists are still significant – yellow. It was obviously horrible what she went through. On Thursday, she was manhandled, mistreated with no provocation. She was mistreated, no question about it. In the hours after her removal to the new wing, she was starved – not given lunch or dinner, no food. She was denied enhanced accommodation to which she was entitled and they gave her, frankly, the Nutters Wild Wing – druggies, violence. You have to think it’s politically motivated. I think the next few weeks before her release are going to be very challenging, worrying. I think it would suit the authorities to want to provoke a violent reaction from Lucy. I told Lucy to be very careful.

Tice met the head of security at HMP Peterborough, who he says is now taking the complaint seriously.

Leave a comment

“I CAN’T DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT HER”

It is a highly sensitive moment for Slippery Starmer’s corrupt government given that later this week Tice will introduce legislation, nicknamed Lucy’s Bill,’ which would create a backstop against overly harsh sentences for ordinary folk like Connolly.

Lucy’s husband Raymond Connolly has responded to the outrage today in this exclusive statement to Outspoken…

I can’t tell you how relieved I am that Richard Tice MP has been to see Lucy, I was gutted when I saw her on Sunday, her wrists were really bruised – some very WEIRD things have been happening to her inside prison. It’s strange because Lucy just likes to get along with everyone and mother the young ones. My wife has had a two-tier prison experience. Why has she not had Release on Temporary License, when others have? I don’t know who is pulling the strings but something funny is going on in relation to the way my wife is treated by the prison service. Can you imagine what it’s like for me, as her husband, hearing what is happening to my wife and what she is having to deal with, and I can’t do anything to protect her. I’m horrified by some of the things she has told me, I really worry about Lucy. I’m so thankful to Richard Tice for going to check on her safety as an MP and I feel reassured that someone like him is looking out for her – it makes all the difference in the world to my family.

Share

NOT THE BRITAIN WE KNOW AND LOVE

Meanwhile, former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe is fully behind Lucy too and, in consultation with Raymond, has launched a petition which has remarkably garnered 164,000 signatures in just a matter of days.

He explained…

Lucy Connolly is a mother. She has a 12 year old daughter. She posted one stupid thing on social media, and soon deleted it. She was sentenced to 31 months in prison. Torn away from her family, for ONE stupid social media post. She now sits behind bars. This is INSANE. Rapists and pedophiles get let off with less. This is not the Britain I know and love. I've been pushing and pushing, trying everything possible as an MP. I even questioned Starmer on it in the Commons at PMQs. Quite frankly, his answer was total bullshit. I tabled a motion, gaining support from Labour and Tory MPs. No progress. We ran out of road in Westminster. So next, is this petition - bringing it to the British people. Lucy, and others like her, should not be in prison for foolish things they posted on the internet. If we can get enough support, we can get a debate in Parliament. That brings media, attention and MPs. It can make a difference. l've been talking to Ray, Lucy's husband, and he and the family are fully supportive of this petition. Lucy said one stupid thing and got locked up for it. Ripped away from her young daughter. You could be next. Please just think about that. It's not just Lucy. Others are imprisoned for similar. My heart goes out to them. It's all just so disgusting, and if I can use my elected position to do anything it has to be worth a go... If you can take the time to sign and share, it will be hugely appreciated. Let's try for Lucy, Ray, their daughter and the many others like them.