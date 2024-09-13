Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

In this dark age of social media, it was depressingly inevitable that the charming, innovative and deeply personal video announcing to the world the completion of her gruelling chemotherapy by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, would end up being torn apart.

Unfathomably, it’s the Daily Mail that has done a 180 on its editorial position over the past few years, now aligning itself with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Such a decision is extraordinary, given the Duke of Sussex is currently dragging the newspaper’s ass through court on a deluded mission to bring down the 127-year-old title.

But further proof comes in the form of a gushing front page editorial today from its awful new columnist Bryony Gordon, who was poached from The Daily Telegraph specifically to curry favour with the Montecito moaners. “Kind, funny and pretty damn normal… as he turns 40, REAL truth about my friend Harry,” the Mail’s front page trumpets. Pass me the American Orchard Riviera vegan sick bucket.

Such a revelation will surprise the newspaper’s monarchist readers who have been disgusted by the way the King’s youngest son destroyed the final months in the lives of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip by making now withdrawn false accusations of racism against the Royal Family, before trashing the reputations of Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine and many others in his bridge burning autobiography Spare.

But that wasn’t all….

MAIL’S POISON PEN TURNS ON CATHERINE

The newspaper’s diary editor Richard Eden – a long-time critic of Harry and Meghan – is now following in the footsteps of Liz Jones by turning his poison pen on William and Catherine.

In his weekly royal column just yesterday, he infuriated Mail readers by running a diatribe of nastiness about the pitch perfect video, announcing he is “deeply concerned about the Waleses' PR direction”.

Most damning, however, was the unnamed source quotes from friends of the King and Queen that contained a stinging attack on William and Catherine, who can we all just remember for one goddamn moment is not yet cancer free and deserves our support.

He reported one friend of the monarch spitting this venom: “There’s no coincidence that the Middletons appear in it and not the King and Queen. I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing each other on a beach until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly un-regal.”

Oh do please piss off.

Another royal insider told him: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make. All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.”

Such reporting is not only uniquely evil, given what Catherine is coming through (surely it’s her right to outline to the world her cancer journey however she damn well pleases), it also completely ignores the reality of why she has felt the most intense pressure to make clear to the world she remains madly in love with William and their marriage is in a strong place.

Indeed, the reality, as I’m about to outline, is that William and Catherine only ever released the video because of the ugly rumours spread about their marriage by Harry and Meghan, their allies in the media, and gang of internet trolls the Sussex Squad.