Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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ANTI-WHITE RACISM DEBATE KICKS OFF AS LAURENCE FOX IS TAKEN DOWN BY TWO MEGA LEFTIES LIVE ON AIR

Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
May 12, 2026

Laurence Fox, Anna May Mangan and Amy Anzel join us for The Clash Takedown - where heavyweights of the right are put on the spot to argue their controversial takes on subjects chosen by us versus two highly prepared and researched opponents who are on a hell bent mission to take them down. On the menu: anti-white racism, Enoch Powell, GB News sacking and woke showbiz.

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