Laurence Fox, Anna May Mangan and Amy Anzel join us for The Clash Takedown - where heavyweights of the right are put on the spot to argue their controversial takes on subjects chosen by us versus two highly prepared and researched opponents who are on a hell bent mission to take them down. On the menu: anti-white racism, Enoch Powell, GB News sacking and woke showbiz.
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ANTI-WHITE RACISM DEBATE KICKS OFF AS LAURENCE FOX IS TAKEN DOWN BY TWO MEGA LEFTIES LIVE ON AIR
May 12, 2026
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