Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

ELECTION TOWN HALL TONIGHT FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS

This Friday could mark the beginning of the end for the uniparty, with Reform UK set to surge at the critical local elections. But can we trust Nigel Farage’s outfit, given the influence of Zia Yusuf? Is Rupert Lowe right that its mass deportation policy doesn’t any sense? And what about the move to the centre?

At 7pm UK time tonight (Sunday, April 27) I am hosting our monthly camera-on Town Hall for paid subscribers. This is a chance for us to have an honest and no holds barred type of discussion you will never get in the MSM. It’s also a chance to ask your tricky or revealing questions to me. Subscribe here to join in the fun and be part of an independent media revolution in the UK. Paid subscribers will find the exclusive Zoom information for the Town Hall at the bottom of the email.

We might also discuss the Daily Telegraph hit piece on Outspoken, for which they did not even bother to ask me for comment, despite attempting to brand our No Spin, No Bias, No Censorship news source as the “alt right media”. Yup, the MSM is panicking for very good reason.

Awkwardly, Telegraph readers made their opinion abundantly clear in the poll within the article – and I provided my own right of reply to the corrupt reporter, given he didn’t even bother to contact me before publication.

Dear Daily Telegraph,

My show Outspoken is already at over 130 MILLION views on YouTube alone, more than The Spectator TV has had in its entire long life.

We’re already very profitable, something GB News can only dream of achieving. Indeed, it never will.

This is why they’re terrified because they know they’re losing and they know the public don’t want their controlled deep state, pro-establishment views.

Just wait for the calls for state censorship next!

Any reason you didn’t approach the three people your hit piece is actually about? We could have given you a real insight into the success of the independent media, which is just beginning btw.

For the record I can’t think of anything worse of being at the controlled GB News and Daily Mail.

Freedom has been the best thing that ever happened to me, despite the lawfare based on absolute lies, as has been proven time and again.

Surely you should be interested in why advertisers want to come to shows like mine.

Instead you try to paint a very obvious soaraway commercial success story as some sort of flop without any right of reply.

Really shoddy stuff.

Also, I don't attack Lady Victoria Starmer.

I attack Slippery Starmer for lying about the real shape of his secret family and treating his wife like a political pawn.

I feel desperately sorry about her obvious decline which the MSM ignores.

Anyway, please check out Dan Wootton Outspoken on YouTube. You won't be disappointed!

Today one of your favourite Outspoken contributors, Sophie Corcoran, writes on the hell Labour is unleashing on young people. She’ll be back on the show this Thursday, alongside the brilliant Based and Bougie. It’s just inspiring to me how these super smart youngsters are waking up to the true horror being unleashed on the country by those infected with the woke mind virus.

SOPHIE CORCORAN EXCLUSIVE COLUMN

How much more are young people supposed to take?

We’re already locked out of the housing market, drowning under sky-high rents, and now Labour wants to make it even harder for us to find a place to live.

Their latest plan urges landlords to prioritise asylum seekers for rental homes, when four in ten people under 30 are already spending more than 30 per cent of their wages just keeping a roof over their heads.

It’s a betrayal. Worse, it’s a clear sign that when it comes to the future of Britain’s young people, we’re now second-class citizens in our own country.

Labour doesn’t even try to hide it anymore. Five in seven of the homes they’re planning to build are expected to go to migrants. A new Youth Mobility Scheme will make it easier for overseas workers to come here, making it harder for British-born young people to find a decent job. Everywhere you look, immigration is being prioritised, and our futures are being sacrificed.

Where are we supposed to live? Where are we supposed to work? How do we even have a future if every opportunity, every job, every flat, every chance, is handed to someone else?

Leave a comment

FAILED IMMIGRATION EXPERIMENT

We’re constantly told that mass immigration is compassionate. But there’s nothing compassionate about forcing a generation of young Brits to carry the burden of this failed immigration experiment. Immigration drives up housing demand. It drives down wages. It puts extra strain on schools, hospitals, and services. And who pays the heaviest price? Not the politicians or the elites. It’s ordinary young people who are pushed further out, paying more for less, while being told to smile and clap about it.

We have been lied to. We have been left behind. And now we are being pushed aside altogether.

Labour’s so-called “solution” is not building enough homes for everyone, it’s asking landlords to house asylum seekers first. It’s not securing good jobs for British workers; it’s opening up the job market even wider to foreign competition. It’s not helping a struggling generation; it’s squeezing us out.

This is not about being “open-hearted.” It’s about priorities. And Labour has made it brutally clear: Young Brits are not the priority.

Instead of building a future where young people can buy homes, build careers, start families and contribute to the country, Labour’s policies ensure we stay trapped, trapped paying rents we can’t afford, trapped chasing jobs we can’t get, trapped in a country that no longer works for us.

Share

COUNTRY NO LONGER BELONGS TO US

And worst of all? My generation keeps cheering it on.

Every time young people post slogans like “refugees welcome” without stopping to think about what that means for housing, for jobs, for wages, they are hitting the self-destruct button on their own futures. Every vote for Labour in 2024 was another hammer blow against the very things we need to survive and succeed.

It’s no use pretending otherwise anymore. Immigration comes at a cost. That cost is not paid by the rich or the political class. It is paid by us, young people, in the form of unaffordable homes, insecure work, overstretched services, and a country that no longer feels like it belongs to us.

We didn’t cause these problems. We didn’t create the housing shortage, the stretched public services, or the broken economy. But we are the ones being asked to sacrifice our futures to prop up a political system obsessed with endless immigration at any cost.

SLIPPERY STARMER’S BETRAYAL OF YOUNG PEOPLE

Labour has betrayed Britain’s young. They have sold us out in exchange for applause from activists and headlines from a media class that will never feel the consequences. We are the ones left fighting for scraps, watching rents soar, waiting years to move out, and realising that the country we were promised simply doesn’t exist anymore.

If my generation truly wants change, then we need to stop voting for the very people destroying our future. We need to stop clapping along to every immigration policy without asking who actually pays the price. And we need to stop believing the lie that sacrificing our future is some sort of moral duty.

Because if we don’t, if we keep allowing this to happen, then the Britain we love will slip further out of reach. Not for some distant future generation, but for us.

And there won’t be anyone left to blame but ourselves.