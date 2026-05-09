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The establishment silence around the so-called “birth” of Prince Archie by Meghan Markle in 2019 is finally starting to crack.

This week on Outspoken I am conducting a number of deep dives on the issue, which Lady Colin Campbell tells me is becoming the “scam of the century”, with Buckingham Palace being bombarded with more calls about the issue than any other.

But today I wanted to share first my Outspoken paid subscribers – who drive all of my exclusive reporting outside of the royal rota and mainstream media – a fascinating world exclusive interview with the royal historian Hugo Vickers, who was a close confidant of the late Queen Elizabeth II and had more than 40 meetings with the late monarch over the course of her reign.

For the first time he spoke publicly about the "crazy business of Archie being born”, adding that Markle was the ”only woman who gave birth and subsequently gave birth later in the day.