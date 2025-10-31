Get 30% off for 1 year

The MSM will not tell you what’s really going on because they are so enthralled with Buckingham Palace courtiers and gatekeepers.

But when I launched Outspoken I promised to reveal the royal exclusives the royal rota and regime media refuse to and that couldn’t be more important after last night’s historic announcement stripping Prince Andrew and banishing the commoner to Sandringham as humble Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after 15 years of unnecessary scandal thanks to his despicable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

So here goes: Prince William has, in the past fortnight, seized control of the British monarchy from a weak and dying King Charles.

While I have huge sympathy for the monarch on a personal level, his weakness on Andrew – not to mention the duplicitous duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito – has clearly imperilled the future of the monarchy itself.

Now, thanks to William’s new power, a precedent has been set: A monarch can now remove a Duke title and even a princely title. Harry and Meghan should be afraid – very afraid – because it’s now a matter of when not if…

I have obtained a bombshell Buckingham Palace memo sent to the complicit royal rota that confirms how William took control, while trying to spin the announcement for the King.

The Palace asks that the document is not shared or for direct quoting, a ludicrous cover up of the truth in this new media age. It also suggests the media should not attempt to ask members of the Royal Family about the historic statement or even take their picture.

THE FULL SECRET PALACE MEMO EXCLUSIVELY FOR OUTSPOKEN SUBSCRIBERS