I have spent months warning that, as Slippery Starmer loses his grip on power, his full blown transition to authoritarian dictator as a last bid throw of the dice to stay as Prime Minister would speed up.

The start of 2026 has proven that to be true, with his threat to ban Elon Musk’s X truly chilling.

But today he went one step further by banning right-wing darling Eva Vlaardingerbroek from the UK altogether, stopping her from speaking at Tommy Robinson’s next Unite the Kingdom event in May.

Just three days earlier she had branded Starmer “a despicable and evil man”.

In a world exclusive interview on Outspoken, Eva has revealed the real reasons behind this ban. You must watch what she has to say below…

I also want to let you know some major news in terms of the development of the independent media.

This week it was revealed that YouTube is now the biggest broadcaster in Britain, finally overtaking the BBC (aka PaedoHub).

This is history – the death of the MSM has arrived.

Today in just one episode of Outspoken we had guests cancelled by the legacy broadcasters & even the controlled opposition of GB News & Talk – but the people we need to hear from in order to save the West.