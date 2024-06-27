SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Tonight at 9pm EST and 2am UK time tomorrow I will host a live watchalong for paid subscribers on the Substack chat during the most seismic political debate in a generation. Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head to head on CNN as the polls tighten. To take part in our exciting live chat, where you can communicate with me in real time as the debate progresses subscribe here right now. You’ll also help me begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

A vote in a thriving democracy should be for what you want to happen, not what you don’t.

A vote should be based on optimism; on hope for the future; on taking a chance to make the country better.

From the UK uni-party of the far left Labour and now centre-left Conservatives all we have heard over the course of this relentlessly depressing general election campaign is who we shouldn’t be voting for based on nothing other than fear.

A vote for the Tories, Labour claims, will bring unfunded tax cuts, more corruption in government and a continuation of the toxic culture war.

A vote for Labour, the Tories insist, will mean massive tax increases, open borders and closer alignment with the European Union.

Yet the elite class go along with the farcical notion that we only have the choice between Slippery Starmer or Fishy Rishi as Prime Minister.

Well, to hell with that.

I never thought the MSM could be more out of touch than with Brexit, Corbyn and Covid, but here we are…

This time, I am not going to vote with my head, conceding that the First Past the Post electoral system means the ballot I cast is likely to be wasted because I live in a safe Labour seat.

I am going to vote with my heart, with the hope that I have for this country – once the greatest in the world but now teetering on the brink of imminent social destruction – to improve.

And the only way for that to happen is by genuine reform; a smashing of the all-powerful Westminster consensus if you like.

We need tax reform, immigration reform, voting reform, House of Lords reform, health reform, law and order reform and welfare reform.

Only one party is talking about stamping all over the status quo. A revolution, not a continuation of the failed big state policies that got us here in the first place.

And only one leader has proven that he has the courage of his convictions to implement such a bold agenda.

That is why one week today, I have decided to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

TORIES DON’T HAVE DIVINE RIGHT TO RULE

This was not an easy decision for me.

Five years ago, I was proud to vote for Boris Johnson to stop the Brexit deadlock and I enthusiastically supported Liz Truss to be his replacement because I knew she understood that seismic change was required for the UK to achieve economic growth again. And without economic growth the rapid slide in our living standards, as the country bursts at the seams thanks to unrestrained immigration, is inevitable.

The way a powerful unelected blob, emboldened by dark global forces and a craven MSM, was able to see both of them wrested from power before they had been able to fulfil their potential in antidemocratic coups is another reason behind my decision.

The so-called One Nation Tories, who are actually Liberal Democrats and should all be forced to leave the party given the disdain they have for its members and policies, happily gave in to that pressure by defenestrating two leaders – the first elected by the public in a landslide, the second backed by a massive majority of the membership.

Not only did these completely out of touch MPs express a disdain for democracy, but they were sneering at the very people who were good enough to loan them their vote.

Boris understood that.

The Conservative party may be the greatest in world history, but it doesn’t have a divine right to govern. Look at the wipe out of the Progressive Conservative Party in Canada (their effective replacement, a party called Reform, inspired Farage’s choice when renaming the Brexit party), The Republicans in France and the CDU in Germany, once dominant parties reduced to bit part players when they broke their promises to the people.

NOT PART OF ‘ZERO SEATS’ MOVEMENT

I am not part of the new ‘Zero Seats’ movement, even though I know that would make me very popular on social media.



The Tory party membership are good people who know that their movement has lost touch with heroes like Churchill and Thatcher. Sadly, it’s only going to be the near destruction of their party that will force a total reinvention.

But I believe that can happen and, with the right leader post the inevitable apocalyptic result, the Tories can still be part of a realignment of the right, working with Farage and Reform UK.

If Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman, Liz Truss, Andrew Rosindell, Andrea Jenkyns, Jonathan Gullis, Conor Burns, Robert Jenrick or another genuine small-c conservative who is open to working with Reform UK were my local MP, I would happily vote for them and don’t judge anyone who does.

Likewise, if you’re in a constituency where there is a tight battle between a Tory and a Lib Dem challenger, then I’d also completely understand why you vote blue.

Turning your back on a party that has been part of your life for a long time and done so much good for the country in the past is not easy and, as I say, there are still great people within the Conservatives. But, as Nadine Dorries outlined so pertinently in The Plot, the figures who pull the strings of power are a shadowy bunch not accountable to anybody.

REVOLUTION IN THE AIR

We have been so let down by our leaders it’s not a surprise to me that there is a mood of revolution in the air – the same feeling that swept the country before Brexit.

Why are we going to let these stuck up London wankers tell us who and what to vote for?

Who really wants Starmer in charge? The millionaire who can’t say that a woman doesn’t have a penis; the guy who wanted to serve under Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister; the bloke who campaigned to overturn the biggest democratic mandate in British history and march us, against our will, back into the European Union.

And do not under-estimate the importance of sovereignty in the Reform UK surge. After two years of Sunak, we know what it’s like to be led by a globalist who covets the approval of the World Economic Forum and United Nations more than he cares about the needs and desires of voters in Leigh, Great Yarmouth or Clacton.

No political movement is perfect, but I know many of the major players in Reform UK personally ­and can vouch for the fact they are genuinely good people. None of them came into politics because of the trappings or financial benefits of power because it was so unlikely, until just two weeks ago, that any of them would ever become MPs. I love that – we need ordinary people to invade Westminster.

The desperate attempt to portray Farage as a Putin ally started by the British Bashing Corporation, then picked up with a vengeance by the Daily Mail, is intellectually dishonest, given Boris made the exact same comments about NATO while campaigning for Brexit.

But when it comes to the war in Ukraine, I ask you this: What is wrong with electing a leader who strives for peace? This war has already cost half a million lives of mostly young Russian and Ukrainian men, all while trashing the economy globally. I do not want a forever conflict that drags us closer to World War Three. With Farage in Number 10 and Donald Trump in the White House, I would feel much safer about avoiding that devastating prospect.

STOPPING MARCH TO NET ZERO

If you have doubts about Reform UK, which I don’t blame you for given the unrelenting anti-Farage propaganda being spewed by the MSM, then I recommend you go and read its groundbreaking contract with the people. The party’s Chairman Richard Tice, a highly successful businessman in his own right who would make a superb Chancellor one day, spent years working on the document to propose a plan to genuinely change the UK.

There is so much to like within the document – a freeze to non-essential immigration, cutting ties with the WEF and WHO, turning back small boats in the Channel and returning the illegals to France, tax breaks for those who can afford private health insurance, paying no income tax on the first £20,000 earned, scrapping the BBC licence fee poll tax, abolishing the evil IR35, banning trans ideology in schools, and reforming the corrupt postal voting system.

But one policy is more important than any other: Reform UK will stop the dreaded march to Nut Zero, as I call it. That one decision will save the country the “hundreds of billions” that both Labour and the Conservative party secretly plan to spend on the irresponsible mission. Electing Reform UK would avoid plunging many hardworking Brits into what I’m going to term “green poverty”.

Every other major party, including the Tories under Sunak, are committed to doing just that; there is just a conspiracy not to present environmental extremism as a choice.

By contrast, there is no equivocation in the Reform UK policy. They will scrap Net Zero and the related subsidies altogether, saving £30 billion per year for the next 25 years. That’s £750 billion in total, a game changing figure.

PROJECT FEAR PART 2

The MSM has launched Project Fear Part 2 over Reform UK. Remember the lies they told over Brexit; well, they’re doing it again.

Why do they not instead convince us to change our vote by telling us what’s great about Labour or the Conservatives instead of fibbing that Nigel will somehow end up ruining our lives?

And I’m disgusted by the offence archaeology being conducted by the MSM on the social media of brave candidates who are not media trained and express views most of us have agreed with at some point over the last 20 years. I want ordinary people in parliament, not party droids who have been part of the Westminster swamp since they were teenagers.

The truth is that the best way to avoid a so-called Labour super majority is to vote for Reform UK. They sit on the precipice of having a sizeable presence in the House of Commons.

I NOW DO DARE TO BELIEVE

Unlike the MSM, I would never have the arrogance of telling you what to do. I understand how personal and complex this decision is, especially in a First Past the Post system. But I wanted to be honest with you about my choice to vote Reform UK and the reasoning behind it.

It’s probably also right for me to offer an apology to Richard Tice, who I used to regularly berate on my former GB News show because I never really believed Reform UK could make any impact given the UK’s antiquated electoral system, which must be replaced with proportional representation as a matter of urgency.

I now do dare to believe.

Maybe I’ll be left disappointed in a week’s time, but after the shower of shit we have had to put up with the past two years, I’m finally prepared to gamble on hope.