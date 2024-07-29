You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. This new platform will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution – and get an opportunity to ASK ME ANYTHING about the news. We are living in a post mainstream media world so…LET’S GO!

A chilling weekend in Britain under Slippery Starmer where sectarian violence means the government will back a Muslim mob over beaten police officers, Free Speech will no longer be protected at universities, and Tommy Robinson is arrested under the auspices of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the MSM has now become a true enemy of the people, censoring any voices that challenge globalist narratives and lying about events so brazenly that once you are awake to their antics it’s impossible to unsee.