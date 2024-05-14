You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. My new platform Dan Wootton Outspoken will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. I am your voice, your representative, not the mouthpiece of politicians and businessmen. But I need your support. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

A triumph in soft diplomacy by a very regal, if not royal, couple.

If you were following the craven headlines in the British and American mainstream media over the past few days, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had somehow turned things around for the Commonwealth during their tour of Nigeria.

Who needs King Charles and Prince William when we have these brave and selfless campaigners, right? Let’s just not mention they’re the two most unpopular ex-members of the British royal family since the Duke of Windsor, who managed to annoy the locals and failed to raise awareness of any important issues in the poverty-stricken country.

The reality is the media are now running scared of Harry and Meghan.

They want to make peace, terrified of further accusations of racism or, worse still, spurious but very costly court cases.

So they collectively made a decision to buy into the sham and cover this tour as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working royals, rather than wannabe Kardashians plumping for their latest commercial endeavour.

THE DISASTER TOUR

In fact, there were a host of reasons why I feel confident to brand the tour a DISASTER and SHAM, notably:

Meghan failing to convince ordinary citizens that she really is 43 per cent Nigerian after previously boasting of her Maltese heritage

The couple declining to speak to Nigerians who had come to see them but were kept away behind a wire fence

Prominent members of the Sussex Squad who have launched a trolling campaign against Prince William and Catherine being flown in to support

Nigeria’s top columnist slamming Harry as “very treacherous” and “a weakling”, while casting doubt over Meghan’s claims that asking the colour of unborn baby Archie’s skin constituted racism

No mention of the Africa Park rape and torture scandal, despite Prince Harry’s seniority in that organisation

Once again, Harry and Meghan showed they were very good at talking about their own mental health, without raising any serious issues that could help the plight of the poverty-stricken country

THE NIGERIAN ‘LIE’

When Harry entered a polo event near the end of the tour, he referred to the group as “in laws” and then added: “I’ll skip the protocol because at this point we’re all family.”

The well rehearsed line was part of the overall sell of the tour that Meghan, having apparently taken a DNA test (of which the results have not been verified), claims to be 43 per cent Nigerian.

Indeed, her story now is that, following the test, she believes her mother’s forefather was a Nigerian slave taken to America.

But compare and contrast that with the statement Meghan proudly made on her former lifestyle blog The Tig in 2015, where she boasted of her Maltese heritage, claiming it was the land from where her great grandmother hailed.

Many Nigerians are sceptical of Meghan’s most recent discover and for good reason, seeing as she framed the trip as some sort of homecoming, which was also lapped up by liberal broadcasters like CNN.

Given how this has all become a PR exercise, I am prepared to openly doubt the veracity of the genealogy test and would love to see the results.

And I’m not the only one asking to see the proof. Outraged Nigerian commentators are quite rightly asking the question too.

Also, Meghan, what the hell happened to Malta?

HYPCORISY OVER FENCE OPTICS

There was a great deal of hypocrisy present in the coverage of the tour.

Remember, when Prince William and Catherine were tormented for these unfortunate optics on their tour to Jamaica, which overshadowed their entire Caribbean trip and prompted days of overblown media hysteria about the end of the Commonwealth, largely driven by woke allies of the Sussexes criticising “white saviours”?

Well, what if I told you the exact same thing happened in Nigeria? But Harry and Meghan faced zero criticism from the biased MSM.

And what you’ll see from the video is that, unlike William and Catherine, neither Harry or Meghan made any effort to speak to the people behind the fence, instead sticking closely with the dignitaries.

SUSSEX SQUAD INVASION

Also missing from the adoring MSM coverage was the fact that Harry and Meghan had seemingly imported a number of prominent members of the Sussex Squad, which I have previously revealed to be the biggest trolling gang of the internet age, to the tour, with whom they even interacted.

Peace Adetro is a prominent member of the Squad, the woman behind an infamous troll account on X called The Duchess/H Desires, and was pictured with Meghan, who was jumping up and down with joy at the time of their meeting.

Let me be clear: Peace is not just a super fan of Harry and Meghan; she is one of the leading trolls against William and Catherine, with these just a couple of her nasty posts in March…

It is not known who funded Peace’s visit to Nigeria, but she boasted about having to keep some aspects of the visit a secret for security reasons.

And, unsurprisingly, she declared the trip a major success, writing: “Sorry, but not sorry. To all the haters in Britain, let me tell you, and I say this respectfully. HRH Lola Ngozi Adetokunbo Meghan has been bestow with the highest Nigerian titles. Meghan is now an African Queen, not a fairytale Princess. I don't think you understand the gravity of what's happening now in Nigeria. Nigerians don't do things in halves or two-faced. We do our subbing openly for the whole world to see.”

Unlike Meghan, Peace had also attended the British leg of the tour.

Other members of the Sussex Squad were also seen in Nigeria.

THE REAL NIGERIAN VERDICT

But the real Nigerian verdict has been somewhat different.

Donu Kogbara, the famous Nigerian journalist and broadcaster who was kidnapped eight years ago in a story that made her a household name, gave a scathing verdict.

Her family is considered Nigerian royalty and she has been described as Africa’s version of Lady Colin Campbell.

But she said: “I thoroughly disapprove of Harry and Meghan. I know that a lot of people feel sorry for them – they listen to Meghan’s tales of woe about having been through terrible racism at the hands of the British media and the British Royal Family and the British establishment. “I just can’t help thinking that she exaggerated a lot of this stuff because she just didn’t want that life. “Meghan just didn’t want a life full of duty. Within the context of the British Royal Family, duty means things like opening hospitals in obscure towns, waving endlessly at crowds…for her, a more glamorous exciting lifestyle is infinitely preferable. “She said to Oprah: ‘Someone even asked what colour my baby would be.’ That’s not racism. I mean, in Nigeria, we were watching the whole drama of Meghan being pregnant, and many of us were also wondering what colour the baby would be. Meghan is mixed race. She’s half white and half black, and even her black mother looks as if she might have a touch of whiteness somewhere in her ancestry, so it’s intriguing to figure out how a child that comes from such a union might look – could look white, could look black, could look in between. Why is it racist for Harry’s relatives to wonder when, here in Africa, we’re also wondering. I married a white man. I went through the same thing with people speculating on how my son would look.”



“I don’t understand why, if she disrespects the British Royal Family and the monarchy so much, why is clinging to the title they gave her? Duchess of Sussex! If I were her, I would give that title up. I’d say, I don’t like you people, you’re racist or you’re cold or you’re whatever, you can take your title, I’m not interested. If Harry wants to keep his, fine, he was born with it, but I don’t need it because I’m a proud independent black woman. But no, instead she clings to the title and is constantly trying to monetise it.”

On Harry, she added “he’s very treacherous” and “a weakling”.

THE REAL AMERICAN VERDICT

Away from the liberal media, royal watchers in the US have been far from impressed with the Sussexes in Nigeria too.

Kinsey Schofield, the country’s most prominent Harry and Meghan commentator, told me: “I felt like it reiterated why they struggled so hard within the real royal template. Meghan did not dress appropriately for the environment. They were consistently late for meetings and appearances. Meghan focused on herself versus exploring the stories of others when she had a microphone in her hand. The type of things courtiers would carefully manage and avoid. It tells you that Meghan put little to no effort into making things work within the royal family. She couldn’t keep up but she also never wanted to. She wants people to play by her rules and if she’s found that in Nigeria… good luck, I guess. Let us know when they stop mutilating the genitalia of baby girls or marrying off their children to perverted old men.”

But once again, unlike great royals of the past like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Diana, Harry and Meghan only had one cause in Nigeria: Promoting themselves.

Indeed, Harry did not even use the opportunity to address concerns about his Africa Parks charity, which has been mired in claims of torture and rape.

Or to promote the Commonwealth, the life’s work of his late grandmother that he had previously vowed to protect.

It may have tricked the royal rota who are looking for easy headlines, nice pictures and a smoother relationship with their bête noire, but it doesn’t change the fact that, when it comes to duty, the Nigerian sham tour was a disaster.

It’s verging on criminal that a poverty stricken nation of 218 million has been forced to fund the latest episode of this increasingly gross reality show under the auspices of the increasingly overused Invictus Games.

My former colleagues in the MSM may be changing tack and bowing down to these shameless grifters, but now that I’m independent I refuse to do that.

After all, the future of the British monarchy and the Commonwealth remains at stake.