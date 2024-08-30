LAST CHANCE: OUTSPOKEN’S BIGGEST EVER SALE ENDS TOMORROW

It was always inevitable that Prince Harry, at some point, was going to regret the truly abysmal treatment of his own flesh and blood over the past five years.

The tougher and more isolated life gets in Montecito and the further away his miserable marriage to Meghan Markle moves from its honeymoon phase, the more he is questioning the vile choices he made.

There’s also the question of money – not only the prospect of funds being funnelled directly from his father, but the knowledge that proximity to the Royal Family is the only way to independently earn big bucks in America going forward.

Yes, he attended the funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes this week, despite his team briefing he would not be there (the backlash about letting down Diana’s family was too significant to ignore).

No, that does not mean Prince William is thawing towards a reunion with his estranged brother, after the volley of treacherous attacks unleashed to Oprah and Bradby, on Netflix and in Spare.

But the risk is with the monarch, weakened as he continues to suffer from serious cancer, under pressure from woke warrior and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and always more open to a ceasefire in order to live an easier life in his twilight years.

Here’s everything I know…