SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: This Friday on the British Bashing Corporation Nigel Farage will take on Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt in what promises to be a blockbuster moment of the UK general election campaign. I will be hosting a live watchalong chat for paid members of Outspoken. To take part, subscribe here today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Yes, it was detected early and, thank God, the early signs are that she has responded well to the treatment. William needs her and so does the Royal Family, which has been plunged into perma-crisis since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But, as any woman who has gone through the process will tell you, the physical impact can be horrible and, more often than not, involves a psychologically shattering loss of hair.

Remember, the chemo wasn’t the first medical issue Catherine was battling, having to undergo major abdominal surgery where the cancer was discovered, and there are still ongoing complications from that, too. The British Royal Family have also been notoriously misleading about the health of its principals in the past, with the late Queen and Prince Philip’s cancer battles both covered up until after their deaths.

In other words, as I have always said when much of the MSM and social media trolls were drumming up irresponsible “disappearance” rumours, Catherine has been seriously ill and I believe should be given the time out of the spotlight to recover.

She has a lifetime of service ahead of her. Are we really so cruel to not give her this time, given that’s all she has asked for us? Privacy for a period of time. That’s it! She even made a video so the plea hit home, for goodness sake.

Leave a comment

CLAIMS “CATHERINE WAS IN DANGER”

Since launching my Outspoken independent media platform, I’ve also made it my mission to expose the Sussex Squad – the biggest trolling gang of the internet age – for the dark arts they use to promote Harry and Meghan Markle, while spreading outrageous lies about William and Catherine.

This week, they got even more irresponsible, sending an old tweet from the English entertainer, mentalist, illusionist and writer Derren Brown, 53, viral to suggest Catherine was in danger and needed help.

After the Royal Variety Performance, on December 23 last year he posted a picture of his meeting with Catherine to his two million followers on X with the caption: “’Unbelievable’ at the Royal Variety. Both were very lovely and terrific at the meet & greet. Incidentally, when she shook hands with me she pressed a tiny piece of folded paper into my palm. I looked at it later - it just had one word written inside – HELP. #DameEdna @UnbelievableLDN”

The Dame Edna mention was a reference to the 2013 Royal Variety Performance when the famous Australian drag queen – played by the late Barry Humphries –entered the Royal Box next to then Prince Charles and Camilla only for an usher to hand him a note, before he announced, “I’m so sorry, they’ve found me a better seat,” and rushed out the box.

SUSSEX SQUAD HOSTS NEW MEETING

While Derren has an art on picking up on unreported trends, a source close to him assures me “it was definitely, definitely a joke”.

“Derren is so naughty like that,” they said. “Obviously like all of Derren’s jokes there is a slither of something there that makes people think. It was his take on what it was like to be trapped within the Royal Family. What he’s thinking is she’s so well behaved, she’s almost too good to be true. It must be so hard for her to be perfect all the time. He looked at it from that point of view. She’s probably a bit more naughty and spirited than she’s allowed to be. He liked her. If that had been true, Derren would never ever have tweeted it because he’s a private man.”

The original post had little impact but this week it has started to gain traction, as the internet mob – headed by the disgraceful Sussex Squad – launched a new campaign for Catherine to be forced to go public, as rumours swirl around whether she might appear at Trooping the Colour later this month (for what it’s worth, I think that is very unlikely).

The Squad’s spiritual leader Christopher Bouzy, a close ally of Harry and Meghan, hosted another meeting of the Sussex Squad this week, as he continued to claim the UK media had made up fake Catherine appearances.

He posted: “I will be a guest on the Sussex Squad Pod at 7:15 EDT to discuss a recent AI video and the latest dubious Kate sightings amplified by the UK press.”

It’s clear the Squad won’t rest until Catherine is forced into posting another picture or video, and then they’ll just claim that was false. It’s a pathetic cycle and I hope she resists the pressure.

Please spread the word about this column Share

LACK OF HUMANITY

I will not use the terms conspiracy theories or disinformation, or at least I try to avoid them wherever possible.

Remember, I was dismissed as both those things over the course of the Covid pandemic when it came to lockdowns, false science and big pharma betrayals over vaccine harms. And there are lots of people on my side of the argument now pushing these lies on Catherine.

No one has broken more stories on William and Catherine in the past decade than me – and, even though I am broadly supportive of their work, many of them have not been flattering. But the current myths being perpetuated are not true. All you are doing is amplifying Harry and Meghan’s mission to destroy the monarchy or stage a coup so they end up King and Queen.

I am a hard charging journalist and believe the Royal Family deserve scrutiny, but the flat out lack of humanity over Catherine’s cancer treatment is wrong and I will continue to call out the lies.