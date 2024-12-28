Get 25% off for 1 year

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

It’s incredible to think that this time last year I had been silenced by my former employers after a brutal cancellation campaign and the launch of this Substack was still an unfulfilled dream.

But nine months and 129 posts later, there are now over 37,000 of you that are subscribed to Outspoken, supporting a long-awaited – indeed, long overdue – British media revolution.

As I always make clear, the most important thing is that you are here, especially given I understand how tough times are – and increasingly getting worse under Slippery Starmer.

But if you are considering signing up to a paid annual membership, which gives you access to the Uncancelled Aftershow every weekday from next month and all my exclusive content, now is the time.

I have launched a one-off 25% special for annual memberships available for this week only, allowing you to sign up to Outspoken for all of 2025 at a discounted rate.

Outspoken’s valued paid members have allowed me to achieve so much in 2024 – build a state of the art studio, invest in TV equipment, hire an ace production team, sign the best experts and focus 24/7 on my journalism.

Most importantly, I am owned by no one other than you.

Having spent two decades trying to navigate the corrupt MSM, I cannot stress to you the importance of having no billionaire investors or captured investors attempting to pull my strings.

This matters. As I hope you have discovered this year, the legacy media simply cannot be trusted.

You know what I think and why I think it; there is no one in my ear telling me what to say or an editor changing my copy.

What I promise you is to report what I can – within the bounds of the UK’s insanely draconian laws limiting freedom of the press – as soon as I can. And if I can’t tell you something, I will be honest about why.

Indeed, looking back at the Official Outspoken Top 10 of 2024 – the stories that you read the most – it’s clear that you are very interested in how the MSM is complicit in cover ups relating to Slippery Starmer, the Southport Massacre, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Our country is in deep trouble – free speech has been smashed, our safety has never been more threatened by extreme Islam, and the invasion of our southern border continues at pace – but the MSM has never been more captured, corrupted and cowered.

So if you are financially able please consider signing up today as a paid subscriber using our 25% annual discount. Not only does it give you access to the daily Uncancelled Aftershow Monday to Friday, all my columns and exclusive reporting, and special chats on the Substack app, most importantly it allows me to continue to invest in this product.

Thank you for everything – I promise to keep fighting for you in 2025.

