Here’s a reality you won’t hear in the MSM: Labour is a party of paedophiles and I’m using my Substack today to unveil Slippery Starmer’s list of shame the political establishment ignores.

I’ve been prompted to do this because you have probably noticed that, less than a week after a former Labour minister was arrested in a Facebook paedophile sting, where he was accused of meeting a 15-year-old for sex, the MSM and the political establishment have simply moved on.

Nothing to see here, folks!

Indeed, Ivor Caplin was back yesterday posting on X more revolting material that prompted Robbie Travers to reply publicly saying: “You need to stop, Ivor. You were messaging me at 16, offering me ‘ways’ to advance my “political career” when we met. You need to immediately desist.”

Meanwhile, former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has accused an unnamed Labour MP of “being a paedophile” in a bombshell new interview.

SO HERE IS LABOUR’S LIST OF SHAME

Steve Carnell – The agent for Labour Minister Chris Bryant was caught with more than 12,000 indecent images and 450 films and was jailed for three years.

Welsh Labour candidate Abdul-Majid Rahman – Jailed for more than three years for distributing child sexual abuse videos after more than 100 were found on his iPhone and laptop.

Toren Smith – Resigned as a Labour councillor in Lambeth and later pleaded guilty for possessing child abuse images in court.

Brian Gate – Convicted for child pornography and resigned as a Labour Councillor.

Ex-Reading Labour Councillor Nelson Bland – admitted 16 counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing child porn.

Former Labour Mayor Graham Pearson – Cautioned for possession of child abuse images.

Adrian Circet – A former Labour Councillor and school governor was given a three-year community order after being convicted for possession of the worst type of child pornography

John Friary – Another Labour councillor convicted and jailed for 15 months for grooming a child for sex.

Keith Potts – A Labour councillor and school governor was cautioned for making child pornography.

Scottish Labour Councillor David Fagan – Convicted after telling an undercover police officer he wanted to rape a child and sending her messages about incest and abuse.

Peter Tuffley – A Labour Party organiser and aspiring MP was jailed for 15 months for grooming a 13-year-old boy on the internet.

American Labour volunteer Tim Russo – A convicted paedophile child abuser campaigned illegally for the party in the East Midlands.

Newcastle Labour Party communications worker Samuel Gamlin – Pleaded guilty for possession of child pornography and received a three-year community order, seeing him suspended from the party.

Hackney Labour councillor and Croydon Labour Borough organiser Tom Dewey – Pleaded guilty to a range of serious charges including possession of and creating sexual and “sadistic” images of children, after a National Crime Agency investigation found he had been downloading “extreme pornographic images involving violence” as well as images of “sex with animals”, and more than 1,500 images “involving the sexual abuse of children” over a 14-year period.

MSM SILENCE GOES ON

And they’re just the cases I can safely legally reveal.

The Country Squire put together a more comprehensive grouping of over 70 Labour figures accused of child sex crimes.

And perhaps there’s a reason why Andrew Bridgen claims this government doesn’t want to act on these issues.

As usual, Bridgen will be derided and accused of being mad by the MSM and Westminster elite, whose silence over Labour’s shame will go on.

But I will keep talking about this and looking to discover the truth about why our party of government has been so reluctant to stop the Pakistani rape gang scandal.