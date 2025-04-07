THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY NUMBER 50 TO 41

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

I’m revealing TEN entries in the list no one wants to be on every day this week.

The only rule is that the entrants must be living primarily in the UK today, meaning well-known expats Prince Harry and Shamima Begum miss out. For now, at least…

Let me know which haters and wreckers I’ve left off and who would make your list…

NUMBER 50: DAVID TENNANT

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Luvvie idiot

WHY? Former Doctor Who David Tennant is part of the kind and tolerant left. So kind and so tolerant that he attacked JK Rowling for believing in protecting women’s rights and said he wishes that Kemi Badenoch "doesn't exist anymore", imploring her to "shut up". But during a torturous and tragically unfunny BAFTA opening act, which has seen him axed as host, we all just wished David would shut up and act.

NUMBER 49: STEVE BRAY

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Westminster’s village idiot

WHY? There is no bigger loser in Britain in need of getting a haircut and getting a real job. For years the Lib Dem Remoaner has taunted politicians and media figures alike in his embarrassing EU flag hat, blasting his loudspeaker like a spoilt antisocial teenager on a train. There is much sympathy for Lee Anderson who is determined to shout down and then shut down this stain on British society. Spending his entire life outside on the streets in an EU flag top hat has weathered the 55-year-old who looks at least two decades older.

NUMBER 48: ROGER HALLAM

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 14 (DOWN 34)

WHO: Extinction Rebellion founder

WHY? The eco terrorist plummets down the list because he languishes behind bars because hapless authorities finally decided XR’s breed of civil disobedience was indeed against the law. While he had his five year prison sentence for disrupting M25 traffic reduced to four on appeal, when he is finally released, he will be entering a new world of activism, with Just Stop Oil announcing an end to lawbreaking while spreading a doomsday message of hysteria.

NUMBER 47: HUMZA USELESS

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 18 (DOWN 29)

WHO: Incompetent former First Minister of Scotland

WHY? Another steep drop in influence for the most useless Scottish politician of his generation – a failure in the health, justice and transport portfolios. But after just 13 months as Scheming Sturgeon’s successor, Yousaf quit to take a full-time career in race baiting and spreading disharmony about the awful “white white white” people who make up 95 per cent of Scotland.



NUMBER 46: MARINA PURKESS

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 24 (DOWN 22)

WHO: Nauseating left-wing commentator

WHY? Also plummeting down our list is the Carol Vorderman without any discernible brain power who has proven that an incompetent Labour government is not good news for leftie haters and wreckers. Purkiss – host of a God awful Global podcast with an unknown shopping TV presenter – failed on the graveyard shift on LBC and was recently humiliated on the station when she tried to degrade Britain’s wonderful farmers. Increasingly irrelevant.

NUMBER 45: KRISHNAN GURU-MURTHY

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Hard left Channel 4 News host

WHY? The fame hungry Strictly Come Dancing contestant is an activist masquerading as a journalist who will finally bring the curtain down on the irresponsibly biased C4 News, which sees its 7pm ratings plummet by the month. The man who was suspended for just a week for calling then Conservative minister Steve Baker the C-word was in mourning alongside Emily Maitlis while hosting C4’s election results show. It’s an outrage that Channel 4 continues to claim it runs an impartial news service.

NUMBER 44: SHELAGH FOGARTY

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: LBC’s demonic hypocrite

WHY? Key to, as I call it, the Labour Broadcasting Company’s lurch to the left was Fogarty’s hiring in the afternoon slot against the wishes of loyal listeners. This year it emerged that she had teamed up with James O’Brien to sabotage Katie Hopkins’ hit weekend show on the radio station. She fails to hold the Labour government to account on a daily basis.

NUMBER 43: YASMIN ALIBHAI-BROWN

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Britain-hating leftie

WHY? The Ugandan-born columnist was able to establish a successful and lucrative media career in Britain after attending Oxford University in 1975. Which makes it even more upsetting that she now spends every waking moment on the mainstream media deriding the United Kingdom as a racist hellhole and being deeply unpleasant about its citizens for voting Brexit. A malign influence.

NUMBER 42: HUGH GRANT

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 39 (DOWN 3)

WHO: Hacked off actor

WHY? The now legendary miserable victim act took another twist over the past year, as he settled his legal case against Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers but still tried to take the moral high ground. His ongoing support of Prince Harry while attempting to limit freedom of the Press because he’s never got over the indignity of being caught with his pants down with Divine Brown makes him the most unpleasant actor in the country, which really is saying something.

NUMBER 41: SHABANA MAHMOOD

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Incompetent Justice Secretary

WHY? Two Tier Keir was always going to need a Cabinet minister prepared to defend the indefensible. Step forward Mahmood whose first year in the job has resulted in violent criminals being released early to offend again and the near introduction of state sanctioned discrimination when determining sentences. A total disgrace.