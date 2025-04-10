THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY NUMBER 20 TO 11

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

NUMBER 20: LED BY DONKEYS

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Centrist dads obsessed with Farage and Truss

WHY? Heroes of the elite class, Oliver Knowles, Will Rose, James Sadri and Ben Stewart are fiddling with cheap stunts or billboards designed to humiliate Liz Truss and Nigel Farage while Rome burns. Meanwhile, on the major issues of the day, including shocking corruption from this Labour government, there is a deafening silence.

NUMBER 19: OWEN JONES

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 8 (DOWN 11)

WHO: Guardian columnist

WHY? Remaining a malignant force on the left, Jones’ influence has waned because of his deranged denial of reality over the attack on Israel on October 7 and ongoing accusations about his appalling behaviour towards women at The Guardian. But the extremist continues to be given a major role in the legacy media which ignores equivalent voices on the right.

NUMBER 18: JOHN SWINNEY

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Scheming Sturgeon’s successor

WHY? Brought in to steady the ship after the disastrous 13-month reign of Humza Useless, the Scottish First Minister has fast returned to Queen Nic’s playbook by sparking division between his people. He has even started describing Nigel Farage – and even Reform UK voters – as “far right”.

NUMBER 17: RORY STEWART

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 38 (UP 21)

WHO: The least conservative Conservative ever

WHY? The man who represents everything that was wrong with the Tories under David Cameron and Theresa May had a particularly disastrous year, pledging to bet £100,000 on Kamala Harris “comfortably winning” the presidential election versus Donald Trump during another clueless episode of his moronic podcast with the gruesome Alastair Campbell. That alone should have been enough for the remoaner to lose all credibility.

NUMBER 16: ED DAVEY

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 19 (UP 3)

WHO: Britain’s village idiot

WHY? Playing the fool incessantly for MSM coverage, the Liberal Democrat leader climbs the list because of his strident anti-American rhetoric that, if followed through, would damn the UK to economic and security turmoil. Meanwhile, he has still refused to properly deal with his role in the Post Office scandal, which he was responsible for as minister for postal affairs for two years from 2010. A bungee jump or ride on a hobby horse won’t make us forget.

Refer a friend

NUMBER 15: EMILY MAITLIS

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 15 (NO CHANGE)

WHO: Ex-Newsnight host who publicly exposed the simmering bias at the BBC

WHY? The worst of the Fake News Agents trio, Maitlis was inexplicably given the opportunity to host disgustingly biased Channel 4 News’ coverage of both the UK and US election, where her simmering rage at Trump’s victory saw her monster Boris Johnson in a horrendously biased display and then storm off set in a diva strop.

NUMBER 14: PAUL BRAND

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Woke ITV’s biggest activist

WHY? Brand viewed himself as the Boris Johnson hunter in chief during the Conservative government, doggedly pursuing the ex-PM for lockdown violations as if he was reporting Watergate. But with a Labour government in charge, he has been completely silent on a series of far more shocking scandals, from Lord Alli to the Southport Massacre cover up. Indeed, Brand’s left-wing activism has seen him campaign consistently for assisted dying. The idea he is impartial is for the birds and Woke ITV’s management should be ashamed.

Share Dan Wootton Outspoken

NUMBER 13: CAROL VORDERMAN

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 6 (DOWN 7)

WHO: Ex-Countdown host and David Cameron groupie turned left-wing X troll

WHY? Oh Vorders, it hasn’t been a good year for you, love, hence why you’re out of the top ten. Too left-wing for even LBC, she departed her show at Labour’s favourite radio station in murky circumstances and now continues to shill for the increasingly irrelevant Byline Times. On Sly News she was humiliated when demanding an apology from Starmer over the winter fuel allowance removal, despite having spent years campaigning for the man.

Give a gift subscription

NUMBER 12: YVETTE COOPER

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Lying Home Secretary

WHY? Cooper’s decision to blatantly mislead, gaslight and lie to the British public over the circumstances surrounding Axel Rudakubana and the Southport Murder cover up are simply unforgivable. Blaming kitchen knives and samurai swords over Islamist ideology is even more concerning. Not to mention her police forces cracking down on free speech in a terrifying manner. Cooper is dangerously incompetent, and we are all far less safe with her in post.

NUMBER 11: ANGELA RAYNER

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 21 (UP 10)

WHO: Britain’s ligger Deputy Prime Minister

WHY? “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile, banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian piece of scum,” Rayner promised of the former Conservative government in a foul mouthed rant. Indeed, we could. But red Rayner has managed to avoid any hard work by instead becoming Labour ligger in chief, travelling the world on our dime and even requesting to go on a private safari on a taxpayer funded jolly to Ethiopia.