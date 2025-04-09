THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY NUMBER 30 TO 21

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

NUMBER 30: FEMI OLUWOLE

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 31 (UP 1)

WHO: Brexit-hating virgin

WHY? A year on and the most annoying non-entity TV pundit of them all is still dashing about outside left and right-wing political events (neither side wants to let him through the doors) dressed in inappropriately tight t-shirts while banging on about Brexit. A sad, tedious and meaningless life.

Share Dan Wootton Outspoken

NUMBER 29: SCHEMING STURGEON

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 5 (DOWN 24)

WHO: The ex-First Minister of Scotland

WHY? Her devastating drop on this countdown aligns with the devastating destruction of her once-glittering political career. While finally cleared by Scottish police after a lengthy investigation, “Queen Nic” (ha, she wishes!) ditched her ex-SNP CEO husband at his lowest moment and quit politics altogether. She’s now seen gracing the Scottish stand-up circuit with lesbian pals. Meanwhile, Scottish independence has never been so far away…

NUMBER 28: JESS PHILLIPS

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Perma man hater

WHY? So desperate is she to protect the Muslim vote, given how close she came to a sectarian candidate beating her at last July’s election, Phillips has been prepared to throw her infamous moral superiority out the window. Like when she defended masked men holding Palestinian flags who threatened a Sly News journalist during so-called riots after the Southport Massacre last year. And when asked on LBC about the Muslim men hectoring her during her campaign, she said the real issue was men in general.

NUMBER 27: JON SOPEL

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Fake News Agents host

WHY? Sopel’s most famous intervention since leaving the British Bashing Corporation, where he harassed and bashed Donald Trump with leftie zealotry for four years, has been to defend his mate Huw Edwards, who would soon be exposed as yet another Beeb paedo. Otherwise, his predictable leftie diatribes are simply proof of the left-wing extremists who are hiding in plain sight at our apparently impartial public broadcaster.

NUMBER 26: ZARAH SULTANA

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Suspended Labour MP

WHY? Sultana represents the deranged anti-Israel face of Labour, even accusing Starmer’s government of being complicit in “genocide”. On the anniversary of October 7, she managed to push this message without mentioning Hamas once.

Leave a comment

NUMBER 25: TONY BLAIR

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 7 (DOWN 18)

WHO: Formal globalist Prime Minister who still believes he’s running the show (and often is)

WHY? Still pulling the strings behind-the-scenes, the ex-PM responsible for the illegal Iraq war is now campaigning hard for full on social media censorship, including a shutdown of X. He’s determined as ever to make his dystopian dream of digital ID a reality.

NUMBER 24: INDIA WILLOUGHBY

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 10 (DOWN 14)

WHO: The nastiest, most unhinged trans influencer in the world (and that’s saying something)

WHY? Exposed this year as a total shill, given his previous appearances on Good Morning Britain showed that he was opposed to trans people in women’s sport, his attacks on JK Rowling are increasingly unhinged. Back in 2020, he even wrote: “I am not a fan of the divisive campaign that says anyone who calls themselves a woman should be treated like a woman at all times.” But Donald Trump’s decision to stand up for women has helped to redress the balance of this madness, hence him moving out of the Top 20.

Give a gift subscription

NUMBER 23: CHARLENE WHITE

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Woke ITV’s race baiter

WHY? Another left-wing activist who has destroyed ITV News. Desperate to be famous, White was the first campmate voted out of I’m A Celebrity because viewers quickly worked out what she is all about. And that’s about promoting a double standard where diversity is everything, but where a panel of all black presenters on Loose Women must be celebrated and not commented upon. When I pointed out her rank hypocrisy, rather than address the argument, she despicably claimed I was “riling the racists for clout and clicks”. Truly gross.

NUMBER 22: IAN HISLOP

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Establishment media dinosaur

WHY? The Have I Got News For You/Private Eye era is over – Hislop just doesn’t know it yet. The so-called journalist simply parrots the establishment narrative, including refusing to hold a left-wing government accountable. This year he claimed to be the target of a shooting in a taxi, when it turned out a mechanical fault had caused the back window to shatter. Mortifying.

NUMBER 21: BRIDGET PHILLIPSON

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Education Secretary waging class war

WHY? The ultimate champagne socialist, Phillipson took £14,000 from Lord Alli to pay for her 40th birthday. But then the moment she was in power pushed ahead with her spiteful policy of levying VAT on private school fees, causing chaos to many students completing their GCSEs or A-levels. Clearly incompetent, she is widely expected to be reshuffled out of the job. But the damage has been done.