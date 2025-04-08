THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY NUMBER 40 TO 31

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

NUMBER 40: ED BALLS

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Good Morning Britain propagandist

WHY? The deep state censorship tool the Ofcommunists have worked wonders to see GB News cucked and its outspoken presenters like yours truly permanently silenced on the channel, but they have no problem with this failed politician literally interviewing his own wife at the height of a national scandal. During disgusting controversies like Labour’s Southport Massacre cover up he lobbed softballs at his wife Yvette Cooper with Susanna Reid nodding along pathetically. And don’t even get me started on his centrist dad podcast with George Osborne…

NUMBER 39: AVA SANTINA

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Professional victim

WHY? The man-hating MSM political pundit claims to be a dyed in the wool leftie until Laurence Fox said he didn’t want to shag her on my former GB News show and she took the money to pose for a Daily Mail front page calling for the full on censorship of the British media. But I stand by the fact she is “beautiful”, if dim and dumb, and saying so doesn’t make me a misogynist.

NUMBER 38: JONATHAN REYNOLDS

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Lying Business Secretary

WHY? Of course, the UK’s incompetent Labour Cabinet would hire someone for the business brief who couldn’t even be honest about his own CV. His mortifying apology for lying about being a solicitor should have immediately resulted in his resignation, but of course the corrupted MSM let him get away with it. He has zero business experience, but his wife works for Starmer, you see.

NUMBER 37: SANGITA MYSKA

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 27 (DOWN 10)

WHO: Race baiting former LBC loudmouthWHY? The hard left broadcaster falls down the list after being axed from her Labour Broadcasting company show. Why depends on which nasty leftie you believe. Her allies say it was for her anti-Israel interviews, while her former colleague James O’Brien insists her ratings were actually really really bad (how kind of him). But she still operates in a new leftie gang including fellow axed LBC host Carol Vorderman and axed GB News pundit Narinder Kaur. I’m seeing a theme here…

NUMBER 36: LEWIS GOODALL

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Fake News Agents third wheel

WHY? At the British Bashing Corporation and Sly News, Goodall was always a left-wing propagandist rather than a journalist. Unleashed alongside Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis, his gaslighting of his gullible audience continues at pace. Goodall has spent the year ignoring Labour scandals and incompetence to bitch about Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage infinitum.

NUMBER 35: ASH SARKAR

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Communist

WHY? Even Novara Media’s chief fool tried to get in on the vibe shift caused by Trump’s election to claim she was never into all that woke stuff. But Sarkar’s pernicious role in warping our culture because the legacy media became obsessed with giving a gigantic platform to her fringe anti-white/anti-biological women views must never be forgotten.

NUMBER 34: DONNACHADH MCCARTHY

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Climate extremist

WHY? When GB News needs a hard left environmental nutter, they call the deeply unpleasant McCarthy whose views are so extreme that he would bankrupt the country by outlawing farms, enforcing veganism, curtailing cars and banning air travel. The left somehow failed to be outraged when he confused two black Conservative former ministers, Kwasi Kwarteng and James Cleverley, while appearing as a guest on Farage. Just imagine the reaction if Nigel had made the same mistake…

NUMBER 33: TOM BRADBY

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 32 (DOWN 1)

WHO: Harry and Meghan-supporting ITV News presenter

WHY? The man who Prince William ghosted for his deranged support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues as the Sussexes most senior British media propagandist. To the eternal shame of those managing Woke ITV News, Bradby has also moved the apparently impartial news bulletin to the left with nightly editorialising, especially against Donald Trump.

NUMBER 32: CHRIS BRYANT

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 35 (UP 3)

WHO: Labour shadow minister

WHY? It says something chilling about this Labour administration that the longtime loser who once branded me a “dangerous nutcase” for campaigning against catastrophic lockdowns while defending the scientific concept of herd immunity is now a minister responsible for the media. Bryant is usually on the wrong side of the argument. Unfathomably, given his behaviour, he was until last year the Chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards but had to recuse himself from the Boris Johnson witch hunt for pre-judging the outcome. A thoroughly unpleasant and nasty individual who made false allegations about Nigel Farage’s connections to Russia.

NUMBER 31: IQBAL MOHAMED

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Pro-Palestine MP

WHY? Part of Jeremy Corbyn’s independent alliance of sectarian MPs, Mohamed found fame as the bloke who defended first cousin marriage in the House of Commons. A disturbing sign of what’s ahead.