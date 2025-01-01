THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024, 30 TO 21

ANNOUNCING OUR ONE-OFF 2025 SALE FOR 25% OFF!
Happy New Year!
Soon after I debuted Outspoken on Substack last year (good riddance 2024), I launched THE FIFTY franchise.
They’re the honest and unleashed countdowns you won’t get anywhere in the MSM – anti-woke, uncensored and loads of fun.
James O’Brien was No1 in THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY while Elon Musk was top of THE FIFTY: BIGGEST FREEDOM FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD TODAY.
To mark the end of a truly horrific year for the UK and start of 2025, which doesn’t look any less bleak, each day we are counting down THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024.
We’re at the halfway point in the countdown now with the dream duo Alex Phillips and Alex Armstrong…
HALFWAY THROUGH THE COUNTDOWN
30: ATTACKS ON NIGEL FARAGE
29: THE DAILY MAIL'S DISHONEST CAMPAIGN AGAINST REFORM UK
28: STARMER DOESN'T MEET ANY LOCALS AFTER SOUTHPORT MASSACRE
27: ALASTAIR CAMPBELL TRIES TO GET DOUGLAS MURRAY SENT TO JAIL
26: CHANNEL 4 USES ACTOR IN EXPOSE ON REFORM UK
25: JAGUAR’S WOKE REBRAND
24: MARK STEYN VS THE OFCOMMUNISTS
23: MEGHAN MARKLE CONFRONTED BY COLOMBIAN VP OVER HUSBAND HUG
22: KAY BURLEY SEEMS TO ORGASM WHILE REVEALING LABOUR LANDSLIDE DURING
21: CHANNEL 4 HIT PIECE AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY
