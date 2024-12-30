Get 25% off for 1 year

Soon after I debuted Outspoken on Substack earlier this year, I launched THE FIFTY franchise.

They’re the honest and unleashed countdowns you won’t get anywhere in the MSM – anti-woke, uncensored and loads of fun.

James O’Brien was No1 in THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY while Elon Musk was top of THE FIFTY: BIGGEST FREEDOM FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD TODAY.

To mark the end of a truly horrific year for the UK and start of 2025, which doesn’t look any less bleak, each day we are counting down THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024.

Watch the start of the countdown in the video above with the brilliant June Slater and Leilani Dowding…

THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS…

50: NOVAK BOOED AT WIMBLEDON

49: THE PERSECUTION OF JERMAINE JENAS

48: POLICE FAIL TO INVESTIGATE NANDO'S ATTACK

47: JAMES O'BRIEN WANTS X BANNED

46: MEDIA BIAS OVER NIGEL FARAGE TRIPS

45: THE GUARDIAN OFFERS STAFF COUNSELLING AFTER TRUMP WINS

44: BBC VIEWERS CALLED THE GREAT UNWASHED BY BOSSES

43: MSM FAILS TO ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER MEGHAN GAVE BIRTH TO ARCHIE AND LILIBET

42: CHRISTOPHER BOUZY SPREADS ANTI-CATHERINE CONSPIRACIES

41: ANGELA RAYNER'S RAVING IN IBIZA

