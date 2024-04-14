SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR UPCOMING MEMBERS TOWN HALL WILL BE TAKING PLACE NEXT WEEK WITH LADY COLIN CAMPBELL

Outspoken members will have a unique opportunity to ask questions directly of the incomparable royal insider during this special event to mark the launch of her updated book on Harry and Meghan. To be part of this very special event and also get to communicate directly with me, upgrade to a paid subscription here.

The first edition of my new Outspoken franchise The Fifty unveiling the Worst People in the UK Today caused such a firestorm that my mum (now my most important editor) insisted my next countdown was more celebratory.

So, while there are many nefarious forces across the globe attempting to destroy western civilisation as we know it, today let’s recognise the good folk, the people who have put their finances, careers, relationships and even safety on the line to fight for freedom…

50: MATT STONE & TREY PARKER

WHO: The daring brains behind South Park

WHY? The cartoon kings are equal opportunities annihilators, with everything from Islam, gay people, China, safe spaces and the Sussexes being famously skewered in recent years. Through 26 seasons, it’s probably Kyle who explained his creators view of free speech the best: “Either it’s all okay or none of it is.”

49: KELLIE-JAY KEEN

WHO: A real woman

WHY? From threats of violence, having tomato soup poured all over her head to being driven from my birthplace of New Zealand, you’d think Kellie-Jay was some form of terrorist. In fact, her only crime is one of thought, insisting that a woman is an adult human female. That’s it. Far from being an extremist, her message has now been embraced by most sane people the world over.

48: ANDY NGO

WHO: The man who unmasked Antifa

WHY? Like a modern-day war correspondent, Andy risked his safety not to report on far flung battlefields, but rather the dangerous and depraved Antifa movement running rampant across US cities. His ground-breaking book Unmasked detailing his experiences changed the understanding of the violent tactics now used by the hard left.

47: DOCTOR PHIL

WHO: A TV favourite takes control

WHY? Once the darling of daytime, Phillip McGraw has wisely left the woke world of TV syndication which made him a superstar to focus on the issues that really matter. And by launching his own conservative news network, Merit Street Media, he’s in control, with a vow for “no topic to be off limits”. A pioneering move for a much loved broadcaster who, at 73, might be considered to be in the twilight years of their career.

46: MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER

WHO: Campaigning independent journalist

WHY? In the Lemmings like MSM where climate change hysteria and constant warnings of environmental doomsday are considered set, one crusading independent journalist has provided an important point of difference. Shellenberger, who now runs Public here on Substack, believes there is a new world war on free speech, with the label misinformation now used by elites for content they simply do not like. The solution? A citizen fightback, of which he is at the forefront.

45: ANDREW AND TRISTIAN TATE

WHO: The brothers the establishment is desperate to silence

WHY? Despite the best efforts of the social media giants to shut them up for good, the Tate brothers became more powerful with every cancellation. Some of their rhetoric may push boundaries, but driving it underground is ludicrous. And the sinister criminal witch hunt against them is a transparent attempt to politically weaponise the justice system.

44: VIVEK RAMASWAMY

WHO: The future of politics

WHY? During his impressive presidential campaign, Vivek was prepared to take positions that upset much of his base in order to stand by his free speech absolutism. Case in point was his, at the time unpopular, criticism of some Florida universities to ban pro-Palestine student groups. As he explained: “If the government can censor who can speak versus not, the rest of it really doesn’t matter: We’re no different than those we pretend to fight.”

43: GRAHAM LINEHAN

WHO: The TV mogul who lost it all

WHY? The comedic genius – behind legendary hit shows like Father Ted and The It Crowd – literally lost everything for standing up against trans extremism: His career, his wife, his friends, his house and hard won reputation. But like all great freedom fighters before him, he knew history would vindicate him, as has already been the case with the UK’s Cass report.

42: JULIA HARTLEY BREWER

WHO: British queen of no nonsense chat

WHY? The star Talk TV presenter is always prepared to challenge the orthodoxy, be it refusing to use they/them pronouns demanded by a guest, campaigning vociferously against doomsday climate theories, eviscerating British Cabinet ministers for unnecessarily locking down the country or, most recently, sparking over 17,000 complaints for ending an interview with the Palestinian MP Mustafa Barghouti by saying: "Sorry you had to speak with a woman.” A real original.

41: NEIL OLIVER & BEV TURNER

WHO: The remaining heart and soul of what GB News promised to be

WHY? Once famous as a BBC archaeology presenter, Neil became a major voice of the resistance in 2020 as he described lockdown as “the biggest single mistake in world history”. Scotland’s new braveheart’s beautifully crafted weekly monologues taking on the globalist elites in his unique style have become an almost religious sermon for his dedicated followers around the globe. Bev, who was shunned by the MSM for her campaigning during the Covid era but has since been proved right, keeps GB News honest, attempting to stick to its original free speech mission, in her daily appearances alongside an establishment co-host.

40: SAGE STEELE

WHO: The sports presenter who wouldn’t be told

WHY? One of ESPN’s most famous female presenters, Sage sued the sports broadcaster for violating her right to speak after she was suspended for questioning vaccine mandates, suggesting Barack Obama should define himself as white and asking young women to “be responsible” to avoid sexual harassment. ESPN also asked her to stop tweeting about trans swimmer Lia Thomas, which she said “is the hill I will die on 100 percent”.

39: ZUBY

WHO: Rapper who goes against the grain

WHY? The British rapper has become more well known for the beats he spits on his Real Talk podcast and to over a million followers on X. His common sense brand, calling out BLM as a “disingenuous sham” and smashing the women’s weightlifting record by cheekily changing gender, has seen him become a favourite of Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

38: LUKE JOHNSON

WHO: The free speech investor

WHY? One of the UK’s most successful businessmen – the former chairman of Pizza Express and Channel 4, among many others – has become one of its bravest and most unlikely commentators, railing against lockdowns and net zero. He has also been prepared to put his money where his mouth is, helping fund and taking director roles in the Free Speech Union and Daily Sceptic.

37: CARL BENJAMIN

WHO: The Sargon of Akkad

WHY? A prominent British right-commentator, Carl was one of the first victims of big tech censorship. When he was banned by Patreon in 2018, users including Sam Harris, Jordan Peterson and Dave Rubin rallied around him, resulting in the launch of what would end up becoming Locals. He now runs the highly successful alternative media brand Lotus Eaters which is creating a new generation of British conservative media stars.

36: FATHER CALVIN ROBINSON

WHO: The religious leader

WHY? A man of principle (Calvin refused to appear on GB News when I was suspended in a free speech row, resulting in his eventual sacking), the devout Christian stands up for the right of his religion to thrive in an increasingly secular world. Importantly, he will happily debate anyone, even those who viciously oppose his world view.

35: LADY COLIN CAMPBELL

WHO: Unflinching aristocrat and royal author

WHY? Lady C is the royal insider’s royal insider who, for 30 years, has been reporting on the secrets of the British monarchy before any mainstream journalists. Her 1993 biography Diana In Private revealed the shocking truth about the struggles of the princess, while her new biography on Harry and Meghan tackles head on the long-held theory that at least one of the couple’s children was born via a surrogate.

34: GAD SAAD

WHO: Canadian academic turned alternative media activist

WHY? One of the world’s most prominent free speech absolutists, the Canadian professor believes defending that right is a foundational position that you never violate other than by defaming someone or directly inciting violence. As he says: “Let better ideas dispute the others.”

33: RUSSELL BRAND

WHO: The celebrity now seeking the truth

WHY? The former Hollywood actor was only brought down in a very obvious MSM witch hunt once his bold social commentary and reporting on Covid, globalism and the war in Ukraine began to challenge the official narrative. Despite the personal hell he’s going through and being demonetised by YouTube, his audience of millions has remained as engaged and loyal as ever.

32: ISABEL OAKESHOTT

WHO: The daring British journalist

WHY? She may have annoyed more than her fair share of powerful people over the years, but Isabel is one of the world’s most lionhearted journalists. Most famously, the prominent anti-lockdown critic faced a barrage of criticism for agreeing to write the autobiography of the former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, the architect of the country’s failed Covid response. But she was playing the long game because in the preparation of the book she had secured access to 100,000 of his WhatsApp messages which she eventually provided to the Daily Telegraph for their bombshell exclusive Lockdown Files.

31: ROBERT F KENNEDY JR

WHO: A Kennedy doing things his way

WHY? While the Democratic establishment may have tried to dismiss him as an anti-jab conspiracy theorist, despite his storied family name, RFK Jr has a desire to tackle the thorny issues most globalist politicians avoid like the plague. Especially the malign influence of figures like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates. As he put it recently: “The First Amendment was not written for easy speech. It was written for the speech that nobody likes you for.” But increasingly, millions are liking Robert – and I understand why.

30: NIGEL FARAGE

WHO: The most influential UK politician of his generation

WHY? The establishment has time and again thought they have defeated Farage, only for him to scupper their dastardly plan with his cunning, communication skills and every man ability to tap into what Brits are really thinking. Without him, the UK would never have secured its independence from the ghastly grip of the European Union. But now he’s at the forefront of the de-banking scandal after he lost his own account because of his political views. Whether he leaves GB News to re-enter the political arena could well determine the shape of British politics on the centre-right for the next generation.

29: JAY BHATTACHARYA

WHO: Covid hero

WHY? The word hero can be too easily bandied about, but the Stanford professor’s staunch opposition to Covid tyranny, which saw him author the brilliant Great Barrington Declaration, made him one of mine. Jay fought the academic establishment to do what he knew was right – and history will judge him as one of the few people who helped see the world open earlier, as he became a key ally of Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

28: LORD FROST

WHO: A rare freedom fighting politician

WHY? Very few politicians make the list, but David Frost – Britain’s Brexit hero – truly deserves to. Not only did he masterfully defeat the entire establishment to secure the UK’s exit from the EU, he became the only Cabinet minister to quit over his government’s continued Covid tyranny. Now he is the conscience of the flailing Conservative party which has embraced the nanny state and centre-left policies. Could be the Prime Minister that saves Britain if he’s given the chance.

27: WINSTON MARSHALL

WHO: Ex-Mumford and Sons member turned independent broadcaster

WHY? The rockstar felt the full force of the entertainment industry’s intolerance when he was effectively forced out of the mega band. His crime? Reading a book by Andy Ngo! Winston’s intellectual curiosity may have been a loss for the woke music world, but it’s been a boon for the independent media, where he conducts fascinating interviews with the sorts of thinkers his previous bandmates have to pretend to despise.

26: KONSTANTINE KISIN

WHO: Russian/British comedian and author

WHY? As one half of the Triggernometry podcast, Konstantine has long supported providing a platform to a wide range of otherwise cancelled voices and viewpoints. But it’s as a public speaker, using his Russian and Jewish heritage to implore the west to save itself before it’s too late, where he has become a rising star of the international free speech movement. He’s currently selling out US venues with Jordan Peterson.

25: RILEY GAINES & SHARRON DAVIES

WHO: Champions in the pool and the political arena

WHY? Two champion swimmers from either side of the Atlantic have risked everything – their employment, financial security and personal safety – to protect women’s sport from certain destruction by extreme trans ideology. Thanks in large part to their personal advocacy, they are winning the battle.

24: EZRA LEVANT, AVI YEMINI & REBEL NEWS

WHO: The rambunctious and naughty freedom network

WHY? When it comes to trying to hold the shadowy Davos set and the World Economic Forum to account, Rebel News has lived up to its name. Their bold tactics, often doorstepping power brokers who like to stay behind-the-scenes, has been both illuminating and entertaining.

23: ALLISTER HEATH

WHO: Freedom fighting newspaper editor

WHY? It says something about the state of the fourth estate that Heath is the only serving newspaper editor to make the list. But he more than deserves it. His Sunday Telegraph has been the beacon of free speech in the British MSM, tackling the Covid madness, trans extremism and overrule of democracy at Westminster with a fervour. But it’s his uncompromising Thursday Daily Telegraph column that has become must read, where he rips to shreds the dark forces currently destroying western civilisation.

22: MATT TAIBBI

WHO: Twitter Files mastermind

WHY? One of the most prominent independent journalists to turn their back on the corrupt mainstream media, Matt has been a tour de force since launching Racket News on Substack, where he has over 400,000 subscribers. After calling out the MSM’s Russia hoax and Hunter Biden laptop cover up, Matt was entrusted with the Twitter Files by Elon Musk, showing direct examples of collusion between the powerful and big tech. It was a game changing moment.

21: JAVIER MILEI

WHO: The only world leader pursuing freedom

WHY? The only serving leader on the list, Argentina's new president Javier Milei provides a benchmark for other aspiring politicians attempting to save their failing democracies. To slash soaring inflation, he sacked thousands of useless government workers while cutting red tape. The ultimate goal, he pledged, is to “return freedom and autonomy to individuals and start to transform the enormous amount of regulations that have blocked, stalled and stopped economic growth”. Amen.

20: JORDAN PETERSON

WHO: The free speech superstar

WHY? The biggest thorn in the side of Canada’s authoritarian leader Justin Trudeau, the psychologist has rightly become the pied piper of the free speech movement. Known as one of the most interesting voices criticising mainstream academia, he was banned on pre-Elon Twitter for “misgendering” the actress Elliot Page. But his influence only grew when he proclaimed that he “would rather die” than delete the offending post. He’s now a genuine conservative superstar, selling out massive arenas the world over and helping give many who have become disillusioned with the state of the world a sense of purpose.

19: MARK STEYN

WHO: Broadcasting renegade challenging government censors in court

WHY? When GB News chucked its 8pm star presenter under the bus to appease the Ofcommunist government regulators (something I know a bit about), it would have been easy to quietly move on. Especially given Mark had just suffered two major heart attacks and was still running his thriving independent media business. But instead, the ex-Fox News host decided to take Ofcom to court in his lifelong battle to protect free speech.

18: TOBY YOUNG

WHO: The first boss of a free speech union

WHY? After his own brutal cancellation thanks to offence archaeologists who uncovered boisterous historic tweets branded “homophobic and sexist” by the MSM, the author of the best-seller How to Lose Friends & Alienate People became determined to stop others going through the same experience without help. He set up the Free Speech Union that has become a force in providing practical support for those living through cancellation.

17: DAN BONGINO

WHO: Rumble sensation

WHY? Being cancelled by YouTube at the height of Covid censorship for rubbishing the efficacy of masks was the best thing that ever happened to Dan. Having quit his syndicated radio and Fox News show, the prominent Trump supporter is now unleashed on Rumble, where he is far and away the free speech platform’s biggest success story, without the need to please any evil corporate forces.

16: BILL MAHER

WHO: The left-wing chat show host who now infuriates the left

WHY? The American left has become the most censorious, judgemental and cancel-prone in the broadcasting arena. But HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher has been a rare sanctuary for genuine, respectful and hilarious debates between political polar opposites. Maher has angered fellow liberals with his staunch criticisms of lockdown policies, defund the police and various other examples of woke madness, while continuing to anger MAGA supporters with his relentless attacks on Donald Trump. By making everyone unhappy, while continuing to platform folk from both ends of the spectrum, at 68, his long broadcasting career has entered a real purple patch.

15: DOUGLAS MURRAY

WHO: An intellectual giant of our times

WHY? Filling the shoes of Christopher Hitchens and Roger Scruton, Douglas is a searing commentator on issues many fear to touch. His last three books – The Strange Death of Europe, The Madness of Crowds and The War on the West – are seminal, while his coverage of the Hamas attack on October 7 put the horrors in context for an international audience.

14: CANDACE OWENS

WHO: The BLM slayer who is now free

WHY? The human manifestation of fearless; the more they try to cancel or control Candace, the louder she roars. Always ahead of the curve on social issues like Black Lives Matter, Candace is at the peak of her powers having split from the Daily Wire following a high profile row with Ben Shapiro over Israel. No accusation of any ism will stop Candace from pursuing her beliefs – and she’s poised to become one of the most important and influential broadcasters of her era.

13: DAVE RUBIN

WHO: Independent original with a big business brain

WHY? Florida-based Dave – a former Young Turks presenter turned Ron De Santis darling – is far more than just an independent broadcaster, he’s a pioneer. When Patreon began to cancel controversial voices, he metaphorically broke his back (all while continuing his brilliant independent show The Rubin Report) to launch Locals. Now merged with Rumble, it’s a cancel-free platform that allows content creators to confidently build their audience without the threat of losing it all at any moment.

12: BARI WEISS

WHO: The world’s biggest Substacker

WHY? When Bari dramatically quit the New York Times in protest of the newspaper capitulating to the narrow-minded left-wing media mob, it started a wave of independent thinking. Less than four years later The Free Press, an online newspaper that she edits, is now the biggest publication on all of Substack, providing a blueprint for a post-print world.

11: ALLISON PEARSON

WHO: Bravest columnist in the MSM

WHY? Britain’s famous Fleet Street has been neutered since 2020, far more likely to parrot establishment talking points than hold truth to power. But there are honourable exceptions, none more significant than the Daily Telegraph’s star columnist who spends her life challenging narratives and fighting for her readers, regardless of the personal cost. Case in point during the Covid pandemic when Allison was on a passionate mission to fight against lockdown and mandates, finding herself a target of Tory MP Neil O’Brien who set up a McCarthyite website to hound her. Her excellent weekly podcast Planet Normal surged as a place for honest discussion.

10: DAVE CHAPPELLE

WHO: The uncancellable anti-trans comic

WHY? Thanks to Dave, Netflix – the biggest streaming service in the world – stood up for the right for people to be offended. It wasn’t easy. With their own employees protesting en masse and threats of boycotts over Dave’s hilarious gags about the trans madness sweeping the world, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos held firm. And he was right to, with The Closer becoming the platform’s biggest comedy special ever. As only Dave could so colourfully put it: “The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the first one doesn't work out."

9: LIZ TRUSS

WHO: Former British Prime Minister exposing the deep state

WHY? After being deposed by the establishment after just 44 days in office, Britain’s MSM and snivel service blob thought they had defeated Liz. But her most important job is to come, exposing how unelected bosses at out of control bodies like the Bank of England can now directly undermine democracy. Underestimate her at your peril.

8: CHRIS PAVLOVSKI

WHO: Rumble boss challenging the YouTube monopoly

WHY? When much of big tech became a malignant force on free speech, de-platforming those who questioned the madness of the Covid vaccine or the sanctity of the 2020 election, the need for a genuine alternative became an emergency. Enter Rumble. Even though it was founded by the Canadian entrepreneur in 2013, it was only as the pandemic-era censorship swept the world that it became known as a major force for good, hosting exclusively powerhouses like Steve Bannon and Dan Bongino who found themselves cancelled by YouTube altogether. When the Google-owned platform demonetised Russell Brand last year before he was charged or found guilty of any crime, Rumble pledged to continue their support. When France attempted to get Rumble to censor content, Chris simply quit the country altogether. Its influence in the next decade should only grow as it provides a bona fide video streaming alternative.

7: MEGYN KELLY

WHO: World’s biggest female broadcaster

WHY? Megyn had done it all in the mainstream media: Hosted the most dramatic presidential primary debate of all time, become the number one host on Fox News, portrayed by Charlize Theron in a blockbuster movie, and then been cancelled by her loser colleagues at NBC’s Today show for making a perfectly anodyne comment about blackface. But her reinvention as a hard charging independent news host – unencumbered by any corporate interests, a little bit sweary, and totally brave in her varied viewpoints and fascinating guests – has seen Megyn become even more influential than she was before. She’s a game changer.

6: DONALD TRUMP

WHO: Former US President

WHY? Any fair thinking person must admit that the big tech censorship of the democratically elected 45th president of the United States was one of the most sinister attacks on free speech in history. But in four years, so much has changed, with many platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, admitting they made a big mistake and allowing Trump’s return. But like all great entrepreneurs and freedom fighters, Trump wasn’t prepared to allow companies like pre-Elon Twitter to control his message, so he created his own! Truth Social hasn’t caught on in the same way yet, but it means Trump will always have a platform to speak freely in the future.

5: TUCKER CARLSON

WHO: Most influential news host on the planet

WHY? There was a time when being sacked from Fox News – even as their most powerful presenter – marked the beginning of the end of your career. For Tucker Carlson, it was only the start of an even more important phase: International news anchor in chief. By signing a deal with X to exclusively premiere his most influential new content, Tucker’s worldwide audience has soared. And without any of the constraints needed working for the corrupt MSM, his in-depth interviews have been illuminating, controversial and genuinely ground-breaking, none more so than his sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which horrified the media class but stands as one of the most important one on ones in modern times.

4: RICKY GERVAIS

WHO: Anti-woke comedian who doesn’t give a damn

WHY? Ricky has gone from the creator and star of the greatest comedy series of all time to a beacon of free speech. From bringing pampered woke celebrities down to size on a regular basis to proving comedians can, should and must joke about people with “protected characteristics” – even trans folk – thanks to his hit Netflix comedy specials, Ricky is the true definition of uncancelable and he doesn’t care one bit what anyone with privilege or power thinks about his schtick. Nothing summed that up more than this riposte to the gathered A-listers and Hollywood executives while hosting the Golden Globes in 2020: “Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d all call your agents! So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fuck off.”

3: JOE ROGAN

WHO: Independent media superstar

WHY? Whoever would have imagined the host of Fear Factor would end up the most important broadcaster of our times? But by ripping up the chat genre and changing the face of how people consume news and information in the internet age, Rogan outshines any mainstream media interviewer. His curious, every man approach – sometimes leading to his discoveries in real time with his audience – has been critical in shaping public opinion on issues as diverse as the Covid vaccine to Donald Trump. Perhaps most importantly, Joe has given a platform to some of the most censored voices of our time, creating unlikely stars of everyone from MRNA creator Robert Malone to North Korea defector Yeonmi Park. If you want to change world opinion these days overnight, Rogan is the show on which you simply must appear.

2: JK ROWLING

WHO: Harry Potter author and biggest defender of women’s rights on earth

WHY? In an entertainment industry filled with charlatans who parrot woke talking points to avoid cancellation, there is one towering giant who told the world: I don’t care about my so-called legacy, I care about fighting for what’s right. Despite facing the vilest of backlashes from Hollywood, including the gutless little weasels who she made superstars (Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe should feel forever ashamed), JK Rowling made clear that the rights of women mattered more. This single issue is one of the most important of our times. If biological reality can be erased by the woke mob, then nothing matters. What the MSM would lead you to believe was a fringe view a few years ago is now widely accepted, in large part down to Rowling. And the brilliant thing about being responsible for one of the most valuable entertainment IPs in the world is that you can’t be cancelled, as Warner Brothers eventually conceded by pledging to continue to support and work with the author on future Potter projects. The world would be a much better place if other celebrities had her bravery.

1: ELON MUSK

WHO: Billionaire businessman and owner of X

WHY? Musk has changed the world many times over, but in a hundred years’ time historians may well view his greatest achievement as protecting free speech online, at a time when it was about to be stamped out altogether. The Tesla, SpaceX and PayPal genius quite literally saved the public town square from destruction by the woke left establishment with his stunning takeover of Twitter in 2022. Morphed into X, he has reinstated the accounts of the world’s biggest provocateurs from Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson in the UK to Donald Trump (yet to take up the privilege) and Alex Jones in the US. More fundamentally, Musk’s desire to keep the internet free has resulted in a shifting of the post-Covid Overton window internationally at a time when faith and trust in the MSM has quite rightly been entirely smashed. X is at the forefront of a new world of information sharing, citizen journalism and mass market broadcasting. When Tucker Carlson was unfathomably sacked by Fox News, he didn’t need to find another cable broadcaster, with tens of millions now watching his uncensored interviews on X. Musk is now the world’s most famous freedom fighter and possibly the only billionaire alive with the thick skin and broad shoulders to cope with the onslaught the establishment rain down on him every single day. Long may he reign.

