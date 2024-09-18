This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

Bernie Spofforth is one of the smartest and fairest people I know.

A highly successful businesswoman, entrepreneur, wife and mum-of-three, she became a superstar on the platform formerly known as Twitter during the dark days of Covid totalitarianism as @BerniesTweets and recently relaunched as Artemisfornow, a voice fighting against Nut Zero insanity, social credit schemes, free speech destroyers and globalist bad actors everywhere.

Deeply political, she backs no party but is an independent citizen journalist with her eyes wide open to the dark forces gripping society.

Her following is loyal and engaged.

There’s nothing in it for Bernie to be so public with her views and fears – indeed, she’s lost a lot, financially and personally, from being outspoken. Like me, however, she knows there’s simply too much at stake to be a passenger.

Last month, in a wave of deep state overreach sweeping the UK, Bernie’s life was turned upside down.

On August 8, three police cars and a paddy wagon arrived at her peaceful Chester farm, where the biggest disturbance previously has been when one of the sheep escape, and arrested her.

Bernie was locked in a police cell for 36 hours.

Already traumatised after an MSM witch hunt against her, she was left on a concrete slab with no access to her loved ones or even a change of clothes.

She was treated like a terrorist or a murderer, taunted about going to prison.

Given the instant police state that had introduced the most egregious Two Tier Justice in the wake of the so-called “riots” after the Southport Massacre, Bernie believed she was going to be sent down for years.

This softly spoken, intelligent, perfect citizen, who had never put a foot wrong during a faultless life, must have done something pretty terrible, right?

Well in Two Tier Keir Starmer’s 1984-style authoritarian UK, she had committed the ultimate thought crime: Written a post on X that the authorities weren’t happy about!

IS THIS IS TRUE…

I must point out Bernie is not a trained journalist, she’s a researcher and aggregator of critical information online that has in recent years been deliberately covered up by officials for nefarious reasons.

Taking on such a role in society without a big organisation behind you is perilous. There are split second choices to make about what information to share, what to park and research further, and what is, quite simply, untrue.

Notice I don’t use the terms misinformation, disinformation or conspiracy theories anymore. That’s deliberate – they have been weaponised by the elite class, MSM and far left to denigrate anyone, Bernie and I included, who challenges the mainstream narrative. Yet, in nine out of ten cases in recent years we have been proven right.

All Bernie had done to see the full force of the deep state crash down on her life, drag her family through the mud, and destroy her mental health was share a piece of information about the perpetrator of the Southport Massacre that turned out to be untrue.

Bernie never claimed she knew if the information was confirmed. As the police and officials shut down virtually any communication after the crime that stunned the nation, there was an information vacuum.

In her post, Bernie had actually clarified what she shared with the very clear caveat: “If this is true, all hell will break loose.”

She wasn’t encouraging violence or advocating for unrest in any way, simply stating a fact.

“THEY WANTED ME PUNISHED”

After weeks of hell, including a draconian order to silence her on all social media platforms, Bernie has now officially been given an NFA by the police, meaning no further action will be taken because she broke no laws.

But if they thought she would slink away quietly back onto her farm never to be seen on X again, how wrong they are.

In a powerful return to the platform this morning, Bernie declared: “I am just an ordinary person and I think you should know how ordinary people have been treated. They searched me, arrested me and held me for 36 hours in a concrete cell with a concrete bed like a terrorist. They held me even though I told them that the evidence they needed had already been found by data experts. I explained my post was political, as almost all of my posts are, and my post was aimed at the government and its failing policies. I had not and would not make something up. But perhaps the authorities and the activists didn’t actually care about the truth, they just wanted me punished as an example to you.”

Then, in a chilling illustration of how far the state went to silence critics, she added: “My bail conditions included that I couldn’t engage on social media. They didn’t want me to speak to you about anything at all. The authorities gained the silencing of you because so many of you were afraid to speak. It’s very clear that a vocal part of our society wants the opinions of ordinary people like you and like me suppressed. They say they support free speech but they mean only the speech they agree with. They say they support dialogue but only the dialogue that agrees with their world view. And they say they want equality but they don’t mean for people who think differently to them. Without free speech there is no democracy and without democracy there really is only tyranny. To be treated as a criminal when you know you are innocent by the authorities, journalists and activists is terrifying and reputationally devastating.”

FORCIBLY SILENCED

Disturbingly, it’s not the first time Bernie had been forcibly silenced.

A hero during the Covid pandemic, her then-Twitter account (at the time known as BerniesTweets) had been shut down by the big tech giant.

During her campaign against vaccine passports in November 2021, she had written: “It's illogical to push the narrative that the vaccinated are protected from Covid, but not protected from the unvaccinated. It's also dense. But you know that right?”

Yup! Bernie was stating a fact yet, again, it got her shut down.

She made her first appearance ever on television that week, appearing on my former GB News show to make this impassioned plea: “If you push people who don’t agree with you underground then that narrative becomes dangerous. You must allow people to speak freely. They must have their opinions and be able to talk about it. If you’re censored and pushed down, it’s a very dangerous place to be.”

What’s incredible is what has changed in the three years since that interview.

Twitter is now a free platform, transforming into X under Elon Musk, the bête noire of the Two Tier Keir.

And when that big tech company – a rare defender of our right to expression – wouldn’t censor Bernie, it was the British government who did.

So let me leave you with this line from her powerful video: “The process is the punishment and it will silence millions. And when we are silent that is the end of our free speech. So to those who celebrated my arrest, don’t enjoy it too much because it could easily happen to you, and the difference between us is that I would fight for you.”

