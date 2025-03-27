Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Following the persecution of Father Calvin Robinson who was defrocked by the Anglican Catholic Church in the US on spurious grounds after imitating Elon Musk’s infamous inauguration salute, the cancellation of religious figures in the UK has now begun.

I’ve learned Reverend Canon Father Phil Harris has been brutally sacked from his role as Minister of St Jude and St James Church in the West Midlands – the church he promised his dying father to protect for which he served voluntarily and took no money, but succeeded in growing by 350 per cent – for two social media posts criticising Slippery Starmer and Islam apologism which went viral around the world.

His departure was forced after an investigation was launched by the Charity Commission, a quango that is part of the British deep state determined to shut down dissenting voices.

And there is no doubt Father Phil is a dissenting voice, but an important one given the destruction being wrought to our once great, fast falling United Kingdom.

He is a highly credible religious man, who, after leaving the Church of England in 2009, became a Canon in the Anglican Church in the USA and was invited to the Vatican to pray for His Holiness the Pope in 2017.

HOLDING STARMER ACCOUNTABLE

Father Phil has no doubt that letters from the Charity Commission to St James Church and an Anglican charity on which he served were “weaponised against” him.

But even today, he refuses to delete the posts in question or walk away from their content.

Speaking for the first time since his defenestration, he tells me: “I spoke in a personal capacity as a priest in the Church of God. Like the prophets in the Old Testament, clergy are called to speak out against the ills of society—as Jesus did, as the Apostles did, and as the Church Fathers did. One post was from August when I held Keir Starmer accountable for his divisive language post. The second post again held the PM accountable for misleading the public about Axel Rudakubana and the horrendous murders at Southport.”

Lawyers for Christian Concern analysed the posts and told Father Phil, “they were so clean that you could eat your dinner off of them”.

But you can watch highlights from both below and judge for yourself…

POST 1

POST 2

UN-CHRISTIAN & DEVIOUS

But Father Phil was summarily dismissed during a meeting where the trustees admitted they had not seen the videos and did not necessarily disagree with their content but were upset with their tone and the fact they had been recorded on Church premises.

He was immediately locked out of the church and his Archbishop described the actions of St James as “utterly un-Christian and devious”.

He added: “Furthermore, it was stated that they understood that the Church might decrease in numbers, that they were happy with that, and that they were okay if I went and started another church up the road.”

That is what he has done, currently hosting his worship in a pub while he considers options of finding new premises to build a church “without wokery and with the support of Bishops who get it”.

The cancellation of Father Phil is a chilling reminder of the cancel culture spreading through the British deep state to shut down important voices challenging both this government and the destruction of the UK as a Christian nation.