According to Winston Churchill: “Everyone is in favour of free speech. Hardly a day passes without it being extolled, but some people’s idea of it is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone else says anything back, that is an outrage.”

A chillingly apt depiction of life under the instant authoritarianism of Two Tier Keir Starmer’s Labour government which decided to use the civil rest as a result of the gut wrenching Southport Massacre to advance a long-term plan to CRIMINALISE controversial speech, CONTROL social media giants and POLICE the internet in a manner considered unthinkable in virtually all modern western democracies.

Just as the late Christopher Hitchens predicted 14 years ago, senior Labour figures like failed London Mayor Sadiq Khan are pushing to make Islamophobia illegal, effectively killing off any debate about a religion with reprehensible views on women and gay men.

Perhaps what’s been more disappointing has been seeing the dying MSM and some politicians who should know better jump on this bandwagon…

10: MARK ROWLEY

The Met Police chief has become an increasingly ludicrous figure, literally smashing to the ground a microphone from a TV reporter who dared to ask him about two-tier policing. Then he, with a straight face, suggested he could take action against foreigners like, er, the world’s richest man Elon Musk who were stoking up trouble online! Meanwhile, if you’re mugged or robbed in London, you’ll be lucky if a copper shows up.

9: THE SUN

It’s personally devastating that the newspaper where I was previously executive editor has fallen so far. Desperate to preserve its dwindling market share, its editor Victoria Newton endorsed Starmer then backed his bid to censor the internet, even running increasingly mad articles by leftist Brendan Cox. What makes this even more shocking is that, as director of public prosecutions, Two Tier Keir led the deranged bid to jail Sun journalists and their sources.

8: BBC NEWS/WOKE ITV/CHANNEL 4 NEWS/SLY NEWS/GB NEWS

The Ofcommunist-regulated broadcasters have been universally appalling, with dishonest reporting stating as fact that social media disinformation caused the unrest. That is absolute baloney. By the time there was any sign of trouble in the streets, it was well known that the man charged with the triple murder was a British-born 17-year-old with Rwandan parents.

7: PAUL MASON

The Labour supporting journalist and former economics editor at the BBC’s Newsnight showed his full communist streak, demanding the new government end all consultations and immediately “pull the plug” on X unless Elon Musk stopped posting. He also wants the messaging app Telegram closed down too! Nuts. Remember, mate, there’s a reason prohibition never worked…

6: THE GUARDIAN

No newspaper has been more craven in its bid to shut down open online platforms. Most unhinged was Jonathan Freedland’s column shouting: “You know who else should be on trial for the UK’s far-right riots? Elon Musk.” Their campaign continued with an even more nutty column from the ex-European chief of the platform who wrote a piece headlined: “As an ex-Twitter boss, I have a way to grab Elon Musk’s attention. If he keeps stirring unrest, get an arrest warrant.” He added: “He’s a jetsetter: perhaps fear of unexpected detention will concentrate his mind.” How can these people not see how crazy they have become?

5: JESSICA SIMOR KC

Hard left human rights lawyer and online provocateur, who regularly opines on X (where else?), doesn’t want human rights for Brits to speak freely online. Indeed, she thinks X should be shut down too, publicly lobbying Starmer to “pass a short Bill closing Twitter down in the UK”. There is “more than enough reason to do so”, she argued, seemingly furious at the fact it is no longer a Remoaner echo chamber.

4: ALASTAIR CAMPBELL

The most ludicrous figure in British politics somehow kept a straight face while calling for the Met Police to arrest the brilliant Douglas Murray and then comparing him to Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels. Of course, the irony that he is the only modern political operative to use propaganda to send the country into a war seemed to be lost on this moron.

3: HOPE NOT HATE

The world’s most hateful charity continues to call for the political persecution of anyone vaguely conservative. But that didn’t stop their leader Nick Lowles managing to spread his own misinformation that Muslim women had been subjected to acid attacks, sparking further violence. One rule for thee…

2: DPP STEPHEN PARKINSON

The director of public prosecutions seemed to keep very quiet when middle class eco-terrorists were causing destruction and death up and down Britain, but the moment the dastardly working classes are misbehaving you haven’t been able to keep him off the media. His warning that social media users could find themselves facing terrorist charges would be funny if it wasn’t so scary.

1: TWO TIER KEIR “SLIPPERY STARMER”

What happened to the Starmer who in 2009, when DPP, said freedom of speech would be under threat if too many people were taken to court over offensive tweets. He got into power and was instantly corrupted, that’s what. This bloke is more tyrannical than his idol Tony Blair.

Because I’m writing this thinking about that freedom fighter being questioned for hours on end because she posted something “inaccurate” just once on X and knowing that this slippery slope leads us to tyranny…

We must oppose Starmer’s mission to shut down debate with every fibre of our being.

