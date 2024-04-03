To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

TIME and again Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have presented themselves as guardian angels attempting to drive hate off the worldwide web.

The exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex used various media and public platforms to bemoan internet trolling, suggesting it has taken a significant toll on their mental health, with Meghan even claiming the negative reaction she received was “almost unsurvivable” during one unsuccessful bid to garner sympathy.

Harry, who I am told has several anonymous accounts to regularly patrol X and other websites he claims to despise, has even taken on a role on the Commission of Information Disorder for the globalist organisation the Aspen Institute.

So what if I told you this entire act is one big mirage – a publicity stunt at best – because Harry and Meghan are actually at the forefront of one of biggest internet trolling gangs of the internet age.

A gang unofficially led by a man who they consider a professional ally and friend called Christopher Bouzy, who has been paid for research by Meghan and was then famously platformed in their high profile Netflix reality show.

A gang that I can pinpoint directly to starting horrendous rumours about the whereabouts of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that spread around the world when, in fact, she had just received a devastating cancer diagnosis.

A gang that has spent years spreading untrue information about Prince William’s sexual preferences, often using bot farms and the dark arts of the internet to amplify damaging rumours.

And a gang, who proudly brand themselves as the Sussex Squad, which Harry and Meghan have never once publicly or privately condemned.

SUSSEXES MUST DISASSOCIATE FROM SQUAD

Both Bouzy and his army of trolls like to present themselves as do gooders trying to shut down bad behaviour on the internet when, in fact, my extensive research and investigation has shown they are the ones perpetuating the worst trolling, at times threatening the lives and livelihoods of folk who have simply exercised their right to free speech by criticising the public behaviour of Harry or Meghan.

My interest in uncovering the truth about this malignant Squad is intense, in part because for the past year these online thugs have attempted to destroy my reputation by working with a handful of nefarious forces to spread total lies about me and my completely innocent partner (who has no role in public life).

As their behaviour unravels after overplaying their hand during “KateGate”, today I make an unequivocal demand to Harry and Meghan: Publicly disassociate yourselves with the increasingly dangerous and deranged behaviour of the Sussex Squad or anything you ever say again about the cruelty of the internet is worthless.

While Harry and Meghan will claim they have nothing to do with the Sussex Squad, this graphic shows the close connections between the former royals, their PR mouthpieces Omid Scobie and Bouzy, and the three main leaders of the trolls.

DARK ARTS OF THE INTERNET

I had been aware of the Sussex Squad for years because they had regularly targeted me after I broke a number of seismic stories about Prince Harry and his wife, including their decision to Megxit in January 2020.

Many of the biggest Sussex Squad accounts would parrot briefings received by Meghan’s former LA PR agency Sunshine Sachs, which is famous for using unconventional methods online to protect their clients.

But it was only last May when I discovered just how far this group would go to take down enemies of their heroes.

Head Sussex Squad Troll Sarah Data – an anonymous account with over 20,000 followers who I have evidence showing she has worked closely with Bouzy in the past – began to post unthinkable criminal allegations against both me and my boyfriend.

On May 27 2023 Sarah Data wrote that I would “soon be exposed” for a number of despicable crimes I had never committed. I will not amplify her lies again here, but she added: “Whoever is protecting him now will go down with him.”

The Sussex Squad are small in number but use the dark arts of the internet to boost their message. Sarah Data is the biggest example of that – I have connected her to at least 12 accounts on X.

As one of the Royal Family supporters who has been investigating Sarah Data’s activities explained: “Her bullying against journalists, YouTubers and users of social media has escalated progressively from aggressive insults to a complex effort coordinating mass reporting and harassment, as well as fundraising to wage vicious campaigns of character assassinations with real world consequences.”

I have since learned that Sarah Data is an Ethiopian-born, Swedish-educated US citizen who lives in Tribeca in New York City and worked for Facebook and Google after studying computer science at the University of Chicago, explaining her interest in the tech industry and mass media.

Before joining the campaign against the Royal Family on behalf of Harry and Meghan in mid-2020, she was focussed on left-wing political issues like Black Lives Matter.

In a series of conversations on X with my partner, who threatened her with legal action for the false claims against him, Sarah Data admitted to posting information fed to her by both my deranged ex and Byline Times, who had been working with Prince Harry to try and destroy me. She conceded she had done nothing to fact check the highly defamatory claims and apologised to my partner, claiming he was simply collateral damage in the Squad’s bid to cancel me.

In July 2023, when Byline Times began publishing a completely untrue series of hit pieces against me, the Sussex Squad began to crowd fund to continue the campaign of hate.

Almost immediately, Sarah Data pledged that the Sussex Squad would raise a six-figure sum for the journalists behind the story, writing: “£100k. I can guarantee you will have it by the end of the week. We are rallying your fundraiser and we have raised more than that in the past.”

On July 24 she revealed that the Sussex Squad had been responsible for raising £11,000 of the £13,000 for Byline Times’ campaign in just 24 hours.

She later hosted a series of Spaces on X to coordinate the hate campaign among 636 hardcore Sussex Squad trolls.

During one of these on August 9 2023, of which I have obtained the audio (hit play below to hear it), Sarah Data said of me: “I know there’s a lot going on with Harry – the Japan trip and stuff – I want to be honest with you guys, this is a priority for me. He’s about to fall off the ledge. We can’t come this far and sleep on this thing. We have to see it through. This is our chance. We’ll never get momentum back again. Timing is everything, right. Also remember Invictus is coming and we’re going to go 100 per cent on that. So this is our chance. We have to get this done before Invictus. He has to lose everything before then. That’s what I’ve been stressing about. I don’t know if you guys think about things that way but I do. It’s my hobby.”

On July 14 2023, amidst rumours of a series of equally deranged theories, Sarah Data wrote of me and Prince William: “He’s a friend of anyone who will brief against their own family, friends and colleagues in exchange for positive headlines. It’s what William did to Harry and why Harry had no option but to go nuclear. Dan is running a protection/extortion racket.”



Of course, nothing could be further from the truth; I was simply a journalist breaking stories from a host of sources, including those close to Harry.

On July 18 2023, seemingly admitting that the campaign against me was in direct retaliation to my coverage of Harry and Meghan, Sarah Data wrote: “All he had to do is leave our faves alone.”

After I was suspended by GB News on September 27 2023 due to Laurence Fox saying he did not want to “shag” a female journalist during an appearance on my top rated primetime show, Sarah Data celebrated the victory on behalf of the Sussex Squad, writing: “Dan Wootton suspended! Mission complete! GB News found the perfect reason to fire him, no deeper investigation needed. Just an easy bye.”

But in January, as internet sleuths began to work out her identity, Sarah Data started deleting hundreds of messages.

On March 14, armed with the knowledge that I was now aware of her true identity, Sarah Data quit her campaign of trolling on X altogether.

Two days before she had written to her followers: “Sussex Squad we’ve got everything we want. Royal Family in shambles I hear.”

But she then told her supporters in a private message group that has been leaked to me: “I discussed it with the ladies in the voice chat, and I felt supported in just moving on. The Sarah Data persona is a toxic one, and I feel it has done what it needs to do. Why let it stay around and become a symbol of derangers ire. I want the Squad to evolve and make room for new squaddie with new talents and methods.

“Because I’m not there to do the opposition research necessary with an account like that, I have to shut it down. I want to kill the persona and move on with my life. Like I’m tired, it’s been four years of scheming and plotting. I’m simply tired.”

Sarah Data then revealed her first name and added that she wasn’t quitting the campaign altogether, just as its leader.

She added: “I’m not going anywhere, getting small Twitter account, and just want to be another squaddie without all the other stuff, don’t want to be a persona that needs active managing.”



She then attempted to delete all evidence of her campaign from internet archives.

CAMILLA, PIERS AND CLARKSON BRANDED “ABUSERS”

But what exists is Sarah Data’s connections to Harry and Meghan’s friend Bouzy, who has branded Prince William “a balding Muppet”.

Analysis of her posts suggests a formal collaboration began around September 2021.

They spoke on a podcast together in May 2022.

And on December 5 2022, when Bouzy appeared in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, she posted: “Our very own Master Bouzy! Sharing his expertise with what might be close to a billion viewers! @cbouzy is a true ally, friend and brother to women everywhere!”

She also helped to crowd fund for Bouzy’s Bot Sentinel business, which is ironically designed to identity trolls on social media.

Bouzy has publicly acknowledged knowing Sarah Data, responding to claims that it was actually him running her accounts.

He wrote on June 17 2022: “Now anti-Harry and Meghan accounts claim I am…wait for it…@SarahData_. Sarah and I have recorded several Twitter Spaces together, and we have literally talked simultaneously. Many of these people are 50+ years old, how much lead paint was used in the 60s/early 70s?”

On September 12 2022, their collaboration was ongoing, as he publicly tweeted her: “Check your DM.”

Sarah Data has collaborated with other leading figures of the Sussex Squad.

One of them is Ian Sexton, a self-proclaimed “global citizen” from Tampa with over 310,000 followers who has promoted the unofficial PR message of Harry and Meghan while spreading outrageous abuse about the Royal Family, with particular acrimony saved for the current Queen.

On December 19 2022, he tweeted: “Camilla, the Queen Consort, is in league with her fellow abusers, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson against all women and particularly Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She has no shame!”

Then on March 29 2023, he attempted to link the King with Nazi Germany by posting: “King Charles III skips town and takes his adulterous side piece, Queen Consort Camilla, to see his home country of Germany while Prince Harry wipes the floor with their buddy Lord Rothermere, whose grandfather was also an admirer of Hitler. #GoHarry #GoodKingHarry”

SUSSEX SQUAD STARTED KATEGATE

But it was only during the recent hysteria regarding Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that the true malignant influence of the Sussex Squad gained international prominence.

My analysis shows it was anti-Royal Family accounts connected to the Sussex Squad who created the false narrative that Kate had disappeared from the public view for reasons other than her legitimate health concerns.



The post that started it all on January 20 was by an account called @Ilovelouchie, which posted: “Fingers in faces, shoving, incandescent rage, screaming matches, a sudden hospitalization, a disappearance for months. #bulliam did something & like Harry, Kate was told to shut up or else. She doesn’t even have custody of her kids, Charles does. #WhatWilldid?#WhereisKate”

Bulliam is the Sussex Squad code for William, suggesting incorrectly that he is a bully with violent urges.

The hashtag #IsKateAlive was soon added and used by the Sussex Squad for weeks.

My sources say key Sussex Squad accounts run bot farms designed to spread stories using tens of thousands of fake accounts able to trick the X algorithm and make topics trend.

During Catherine’s absence from the public eye, as she underwent abdominal surgery and was later diagnosed with cancer, this meant fringe Sussex Squad theories (literally made up to cause maximum bad publicity for Prince William) ended up bleeding into the mainstream media.

While China, Russia and Iran may have amplified the rumours, I believe the stories didn’t emanate from those rogue states, but rather from the Sussex Squad.

An investigator of the rumours told me: “We believe the bots are from Meghan’s digital PR, possibly facilitated supporters involved in digital marketing. The idea of Russian and Chinese bots may be planted as a distraction to shift the blame for the barrage of bots employed to target Princess Catherine. Although it is possible that state actors may attempt to capitalise on the internal conflict and division fuelled by Harry and Meghan‘s hate campaign against the British monarchy, the time and circumstances in which we saw a dramatic increase of the use of bots against Catherine suggests that it comes from those connected to the Sussex Squad.”

HATE CAMPAIGN AGAINST KATE

Shockingly, Bouzy’s hate campaign against Catherine has continued, even after the cancer announcement.

He has continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that The Sun’s pictures of William and Catherine at a Windsor farm shop were faked, claiming he used “facial comparison/recognition tools” to determine the woman in the video is not the princess, adding on X: “To pretend the woman in the video is Kate is QAnon-level stuff.”

He has also cast doubt on the authenticity of Catherine’s official video announcement of her diagnosis.



Employing Markle-style tactics, Bouzy has claimed the increased media scrutiny surrounding his role in the Sussex Squad trolling is rooted in racism.

But in regards to his connections to the Sussex Squad, he added vaguely: “I have never threatened, made death threats, or slurred anyone from the royal family. Nor have I ever stated, implied, or suggested I am a member of any group.”

But just last week, he wrote on X: “I will join the Sussex Squad tonight at 7:15 PM EDT for an in-depth discussion on everything that happened in the past few days. Bring your popcorn. 🍿”

SQUAD GETS NASTIER ON DISCORD

After being rumbled on X, I can reveal the main plotting for the Sussex Squad has moved to Discord, a more private social network designed to allow groups and organisations to communicate via voice, video, text messaging and file swapping. Unbelievably, on this platform the conversation has turned even nastier.

Pagan Trelawney – one of the leaders of the Sussex Squad, who is believed to be a British branding advertising expert with insider knowledge – has been spreading a nasty rumour that the Queen has encouraged her husband’s cancer diagnosis.



She wrote to Sussex Squad followers on Discord: “He’s been wearing that lead paint since the coronation. Camilla probably laced it with arsenic so she can end this farce and retire in a bottle of gin with all the Duchy millions.”

Proof that the Sussex Squad, empowered by driving the Princess of Wales to reveal her cancer diagnosis earlier than she had planned, are only going to get worse.

Given the stress currently facing the Royal Family, with both Catherine and the King undergoing serious treatment for cancer, Harry and Meghan must put an end to this madness.

But I can guarantee you they won’t…

CASE STUDY: EMZ

The Sussex Squad are famous for directly targeting high profile social media users who do not support Harry and Meghan, regularly dispatching threats and other forms of harassment, including attempts to hack into personal accounts.

Emz is a certified psychotherapist and trained life coach, but she was driven off X and felt under threat after being targeted by the Sussex Squad in 2020.

“The bullying I went through was pretty horrendous,” she told me.

“I have a lot of evidence regarding the doxing and bullying in the online community how certain accounts act innocent but were instrumental in reaching out to Bouzy who then targeted me.

“They nearly ruined my career and I lost nearly every subscriber on my YouTube channel as it became a coordinated attack.

“The tweet from Christopher Bouzy calling me dangerous opened up huge trolling towards me.”

Emz had direct messaged Bouzy asking for his support to stop the trolling, but he simply connected her to Ellie Hall, the favourite journalist of the Sussex Squad who was working for BuzzFeed at the time, showing proof of collaboration with the liberal pro-Meghan factions of the US MSM.

Emz has spent the past three years building herself back and in three years has accrued a YouTube following of over 60,000 with a reputation for being honest and having integrity in her reporting of the Royal Family.

But, like me, she’s forever scarred by her interaction with the Sussex Squad.